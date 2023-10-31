Andoni Iraola believes Bournemouth have a major opportunity to “create something special” ahead of a Carabao Cup showdown with Liverpool.The Cherries welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to Vitality Stadium on Wednesday with a quarter-final spot at stake.Head coach Iraola is seeking to build momentum after picking up a first Premier League win since his summer appointment with Saturday’s 2-1 success over Burnley.“If you win against Liverpool, you have the chance to play in the quarter-finals of a cup, that is something you will remember, for sure,” the Spaniard told a press conference.“It’s not easy to do it though, we know that it’s very difficult and we have to play at our best level.“But it’s a chance to create something special in this competition.“We have a big challenge but we also have a big chance.”