Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez hits stunning winner to send Reds into quarter-finals

Darwin Nunez's stunning strike off the bench saw Liverpool through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

The Reds took a first-half lead through Cody Gakpo's close-range strike, after Harvey Elliott's 20-yard effort was spilled by Ionut Radu.

The Cherries named a near full-strength side, with only three changes from Saturday's win over Burnley, but were not at their best until after the break, when they deservedly levelled through Justin Kluivert's header from a corner.

But they would only be level for six minutes, before Nunez cut in from the left and lifted a sumptuous effort over Radu and in for the winner.

How Liverpool edged their way into quarter-finals

Despite the biblical conditions at the Vitality Stadium, both sides made good use of the momentum from their weekend wins in a lively affair on the south coast.

Bournemouth showed their hand first, with Kluivert denied from a tight angle by Caoimhin Kelleher, who was grateful to see the rebound cleared before the hosts could profit.

Harvey Elliott tested Radu from distance in a warning shot the Cherries did not heed, because from his next effort they would find the opener. The Romanian stopper could not hold his squirming drive, and instead Gakpo fired home from close-range.

Image: Justin Kluivert nodded Bournemouth level from a corner

Bournemouth emerged from the break re-energised and twice went close to forcing an equaliser before finally finding a way through. There was another threat ignored, this time from the home side, when Scott's corner was cleared off the Liverpool line by Joe Gomez.

From the ex-Bristol City midfielder's next delivery, they would not be so lucky, as Kluivert got his head to the ball to force it home from a couple of yards out.

The hosts' joy was short-lived. Nunez, only on from the bench for eight minutes, was held up by Smith on the right - but there was little the veteran defender could do about his sensational strike from wide.

Bournemouth pushed for a second equaliser and nearly found it from another Scott corner, but Liverpool held on to avenge last season's fourth-round exit at Manchester City to reach the quarter-finals this time around.

What's next?

Bournemouth head to champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Liverpool head to Kenilworth Road on Sunday as they face Luton in the league, live on Sky Sports from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.