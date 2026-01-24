Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool: Reds slip to seventh Premier League defeat of season after last-gasp Amine Adli winner

Liverpool's unbeaten run went up in smoke as Amine Adli scored a stoppage-time winner for Bournemouth in a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Arne Slot's team were unbeaten across 13 games in all competitions - a run slightly skewed by four straight draws in the Premier League - but fell to a last-gasp Adli strike having staged a fightback from 2-0 down.

Some haphazard defending from Virgil van Dijk gifted Evanilson the opener before Alex Jimenez doubled the lead with Liverpool dallying about replacing the injured Joe Gomez leaving them with just 10 men on the pitch when the goal went in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp criticised the time Liverpool took to replace the injured Joe Gomez as Bournemouth doubled their lead, labelling it as 'amateurish'

Van Dijk headed Slot's team to within one goal, partially atoning for his earlier errors by turning home a Dominik Szoboszlai corner with the top of his back.

Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a move away from Anfield this month, replaced Milos Kerkez for a second half which mostly took place in Bournemouth territory.

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Petrovic (6), Smith (7), Hill (7), Senesi (8), Truffert (7), Cook (7), Scott (7), Jimenez (8), Kroupi (7), Adli (8), Evanilson (8)



Subs: Christie (7), Toth (7), Unal (7)



Liverpool: Alisson (5), Frimpong (6), Van Dijk (6), Gomez (6), Kerkez (5), Gravenberch (6), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (7), Wirtz (6), Gakpo (6), Salah (5)



Subs: Ngumoha (7), Robertson (7), Endo (6), Ekitike (7)



Player of the Match: Senesi

Yet the reigning champions remained largely toothless in attack until Szoboszlai hammered home a free-kick with 10 minutes remaining as Liverpool's unbeaten run looked set to continue.

However, Andoni Iraola's side, who had won just once in their last 13 matches, were brave and bold in the closing stages and their gamble to throw men forward paid off when Adli netted a scrappy winner in the 95th minute.

Liverpool remain fourth after the defeat - 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal - and could slip out of the Champions League places when Manchester United and Chelsea play on Sunday, while Bournemouth climb to 13th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Reds have now lost seven Premier League games this season and the future of boss Slot will be in the spotlight once again.

Analysis: Liverpool had possession but no purpose

Image: Mohamed Salah gets a cross into the Bournemouth box under pressure from James Hill

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Liverpool had the ball, the territory, the familiar patterns but absolutely no menace or conviction. This defeat to Bournemouth will sting on the scoreline, but the performance cut deeper. This was a night that laid bare a growing problem under Slot: sterile control mistaken for authority.

Slot has spent much of 2026 pointing towards low blocks as the great inhibitor of Liverpool's attacking rhythm. Teams sit deep, he says. Space is denied. His players are not built for that kind of puzzle.

Except Bournemouth did not play that game. They stepped out. They pressed. They left space in behind.

And Liverpool still looked short of ideas and, most damningly, short of belief that their football could hurt anyone.

Liverpool registered 14 shots. Those efforts amounted to just 0.83 expected goals, a figure that tells the story of their struggles. This was a team settling for the comfortable option. Shots from distance. Crosses without conviction. Attacks that slowed just as they needed acceleration.

For all the ball Liverpool had, Bournemouth always looked the more likely to land the punch that mattered. And punch they did. Bournemouth were everything Liverpool were not. Direct, decisive and daring.

This was a bad one for Slot.

Story of the match in stats...