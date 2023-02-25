Bournemouth 1-4 Man City: Erling Haaland scores 27th Premier League goal of the season in comfortable rout

Bournemouth vs Manchester City. Premier League.
Vitality Stadium.
Report and free match highlights as Manchester City provide a reminder of their title credentials with a ruthless 4-1 victory over Bournemouth to move two points behind Arsenal; Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden all score in first half before Chris Mepham's own goal
Saturday 25 February 2023 19:24, UK
Manchester City moved back to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a convincing 4-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday Night Football.
City took the lead after 15 minutes, Julian Alvarez stealing in to fire home from a yard out after Erling Haaland's effort had come back off the crossbar (15).
Man City doubled their lead when Nathan Ake released Gundogan down the left, and as his ball into the middle came off Foden it fell to Haaland to tap home from close range (29).
City put the game seemingly beyond Bournemouth when Philip Billing played a lazy, aimless pass square across the pitch from the touchline.
The alert Foden pounced on it, advanced on Neto's goal and rolled the ball beyond the goalkeeper (45).
City made it four just after half-time, Rico Lewis put in a good cross from the right which was cleared, but only as far as Foden, whose whipped ball in was blasted against Chris Mepham by Alvarez for an own goal (51).
Jefferson Lerma met Dominic Solanke's low cross to rifle in a late consolation for Bournemouth (83), who sit in 19th place, a point adrift of safety after victories for Leeds and West Ham earlier on Saturday.
More to follow...
Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Mepham (5), Senesi (6), Zemura (7), Ouattara (6), Lerma (7), Billing (5), Traore (5), Solanke (5).
Subs: Fredericks (6), Rothwell (6), Anthony (n/a).
Man City: Ederson (7), Lewis (8), Akanji (6), Dias (7), Ake (7), Gundogan (8), Rodri (7), Foden (8), Alvarez (8), Grealish (6), Haaland (7).
Subs: Perrone (6), Walker (n/a), Phillips (5), Gomez (6), Mahrez (6).
Player of the match: Ilkay Gundogan.
Bournemouth's next game is away to title-chasing Arsenal on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Gary O'Neil's side then host Liverpool on Saturday March 11; kick-off 12.30pm.
Manchester City will now switch their focus to the FA Cup, where they face a trip to Bristol City on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. Pep Guardiola's side then host top-four hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.