Bournemouth 1-4 Man City: Erling Haaland scores 27th Premier League goal of the season in comfortable rout

Manchester City moved back to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a convincing 4-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday Night Football.

City took the lead after 15 minutes, Julian Alvarez stealing in to fire home from a yard out after Erling Haaland's effort had come back off the crossbar (15).

Man City doubled their lead when Nathan Ake released Gundogan down the left, and as his ball into the middle came off Foden it fell to Haaland to tap home from close range (29).

City put the game seemingly beyond Bournemouth when Philip Billing played a lazy, aimless pass square across the pitch from the touchline.

The alert Foden pounced on it, advanced on Neto's goal and rolled the ball beyond the goalkeeper (45).

Image: Haaland made it 2-0 with a close-range finish

City made it four just after half-time, Rico Lewis put in a good cross from the right which was cleared, but only as far as Foden, whose whipped ball in was blasted against Chris Mepham by Alvarez for an own goal (51).

Jefferson Lerma met Dominic Solanke's low cross to rifle in a late consolation for Bournemouth (83), who sit in 19th place, a point adrift of safety after victories for Leeds and West Ham earlier on Saturday.

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alvarez strikes early for Manchester City in their clash with Bournemouth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a simple finish for Haaland, who is now Manchester City's record goalscorer in a single Premier League season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Billing plays a disastrous pass across his only penalty area and Foden pounces on it immediately to wriggle free from Stephens, give Neto the eyes, and tuck his finish to the left.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth can't clear their lines and the ball eventually falls for Alvarez, whose low shot bounces off Mepham and into the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There's a consolation goal for Bournemouth as Jefferson Lerma makes it 4-1.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Mepham (5), Senesi (6), Zemura (7), Ouattara (6), Lerma (7), Billing (5), Traore (5), Solanke (5).



Subs: Fredericks (6), Rothwell (6), Anthony (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (7), Lewis (8), Akanji (6), Dias (7), Ake (7), Gundogan (8), Rodri (7), Foden (8), Alvarez (8), Grealish (6), Haaland (7).



Subs: Perrone (6), Walker (n/a), Phillips (5), Gomez (6), Mahrez (6).



Player of the match: Ilkay Gundogan.

Man City dominate Bournemouth again - Opta stats

Manchester City have won all 12 Premier League encounters with Bournemouth - only themselves against West Brom and Manchester United against Wigan (both 13) have had longer winning streaks against an opponent in the competition.

Bournemouth have won only one of their nine Premier League games since the World Cup break (D2 L6), with their five points accrued during that time fewer than any other side.

Today was Manchester City's 200th Premier League away win, becoming the fifth side to record as many in the competition after Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool. Indeed, 88 of those wins have come since Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016-17 (44%).

Pep Guardiola have now won all 11 of his games against Bournemouth in all competitions, against no other side in his managerial career does he have a better 100% winning record (also 11/11 against Watford).

Bournemouth's next game is away to title-chasing Arsenal on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Gary O'Neil's side then host Liverpool on Saturday March 11; kick-off 12.30pm.

Manchester City will now switch their focus to the FA Cup, where they face a trip to Bristol City on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. Pep Guardiola's side then host top-four hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.