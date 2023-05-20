Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag's side close on Champions League return with scrappy win

Casemiro's acrobatic volley secured Manchester United a scrappy 1-0 win at Bournemouth and left them needing just one point from their final two fixtures to confirm Champions League qualification.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa - which took place at the same time as United's game at the Vitality Stadium - saw Jurgen Klopp's side drop valuable points in their pursuit of the top four.

Liverpool have just one game remaining - away to Southampton next Sunday - and are three points behind their rivals, meaning Erik ten Hag's side will finish in the Champions League places if they take points off Chelsea on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, or against Fulham next weekend.

United were far from convincing at Bournemouth but claimed the three points thanks to Casemiro's early volley, with the midfielder adjusting impressively to slam the ball into the top corner and leave United on the brink of returning to Europe's elite.

How Casemiro and De Gea earned vital win

Marcus Rashford handed United an early blow when he failed to travel to the south coast due to illness, while Bournemouth handed a first start since September 2021 to David Brooks following his recovery from cancer.

But Casemiro ensured United forgot about Rashford’s absence with the game’s only goal after just eight minutes, volleying in after Marcos Senesi failed to clear Christian Eriksen’s smart chipped pass.

Team news Bournemouth made five changes, with Smith, Senesi, Cook, Anthony and Brooks replacing Mepham, Vina, Rothwell, Ouattara and Billing

Brooks' start was his first since September 2021 following his recovery from cancer

Man Utd were unchanged, with Rashford missing out on the squad due to illness

United continued to dominate the opening exchanges but went off the boil midway through the first half, with Bournemouth - who have nothing tangible left to play for after avoiding relegation - growing into the game.

David De Gea made a sharp save from Dominic Solanke’s deflected shot and Raphael Varane made an important block from Ryan Christie after Antony, who produced another disappointing performance, gave the ball away with an errant backheel.

De Gea tipped Brooks’ rasping shot over shortly after half-time before finally United reasserted some control, with Neto saving from Wout Weghorst before tipping away Bruno Fernandes' excellent volley.

But the visitors retreated into their own half as the game wore on and Bournemouth twice went close to an equaliser.

De Gea produced a crucial save from Kieffer Moore’s close-range effort before Marcos Senesi saw a sensational late volley fly just over the crossbar as United clung onto a vital three points.

Ten Hag: Casemiro keeps surprising us

Ten Hag hailed the impact of Casemiro during his first season at Old Trafford, saying: "He keeps surprising us. He's such a brilliant football player.

"We know him as very good (at) organisation, positioning, anticipating, intercepting a lot of balls, winning duels, a fighter. Also in possession, his passing and distribution, but also finishing. Just a great football player."

Asked whether Casemiro has exceeded expectations since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer, Ten Hag said: "Absolutely, by far.

"We missed a player in the midfield. We searched and it was not easy because there are not many in the profile whose standard fits the standard of Manchester United. We're happy we found him and his contribution is massive."

Ten Hag also dismissed the importance of events at Anfield, saying: "It's not important, I'm telling you already for weeks it's not about our opponents.

"We are in the lead, it's only up to us, we have everything in our hands, we don't have to look behind. We have to make our performance. It's nothing to do with any other team, it's to do with the opponent on the day."

Man Utd prioritising results over performances

Ten Hag's results during his first year at Old Trafford should not be underestimated, with the manager taking over a broken side and leading them to Carabao Cup glory and to the brink of a Champions League return at the first time of asking.

But the Dutchman will be under no illusions as to his side's current performances, with United very much limping over the line as they close on the Champions League after one year away.

United have won just three of their last six Premier League games, with that run of fixtures including a draw at Tottenham after throwing away a two-goal lead, plus defeats at West Ham and Brighton.

But Ten Hag's side are grinding out results when they need them, seeing off Wolves and Bournemouth in back-to-back fixtures to keep Liverpool at bay.

Aside from the first 20 minutes, their performance at the Vitality Stadium was neither impressive nor pretty - but at this stage of the season, results are all that matter.

O'Neil: Recruitment talks talking place

O'Neil says one benefit of Bournemouth keeping themselves in the Premier League with several matches still to play this season has been getting ahead with their plans for the summer.

The Cherries go to Everton on the final day with little to play for while their hosts will have survival on the line, and O'Neil said: "Everyone felt the Everton game would be pivotal for both clubs so the fact that it isn’t for us shows what a big achievement it was from the players.

"It’s one thing to stay up but another thing to stay up with four games to spare. Very impressive from a group that was doubted by a lot of people.

"It’s nice that we get to enjoy training and start to switch focus a little bit. We’re having discussions around next season with the recruitment team now we know what league we’re going to be in.

"Being successful as early as we were means we can start to plan."

Late-season defeats won't take shine off O'Neil's debut season

Bournemouth’s season may be petering out slightly, with three defeats in a row once Premier League survival was secured, but it will not take the shine off the excellent work Gary O’Neil has done this season.

After taking over a team his predecessor had deemed unfit for top-flight survival, the rookie head coach led the Cherries to safety with plenty to spare.

O’Neil has also not been afraid to tweak his tactics this season, with the way in which Bournemouth switched from a 4-4-2 out of possession to a 3-4-3 in possession flummoxing United for large parts of their match-up.

Right-back Adam Smith converted into a wing-back when his team had the ball, while Lloyd Kelly tucked inside to become another centre-back on the opposite side of the pitch, and it allowed the hosts to regularly create overloads on their right side during the first half.

Jadon Sancho was either unable or unwilling to track Smith - something that summed up his ineffectual display - leaving Luke Shaw to deal with the danger by himself.

Bournemouth’s best work came down the right side and couple of excellent De Gea saves should not hide the impressive tactical work O’Neil oversaw against United.

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 28 with every game kicking off at 4.30pm. Free match highlights will be published across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full-time.

Bournemouth head to relegation-threatened Everton in their last outing of the campaign.

Man Utd welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday - live on Sky Sports, kick-off at 8pm - before wrapping up their season against Fulham at home.

Opta stats: De Dea claims Golden Glove for second time