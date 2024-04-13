Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes scores twice as visitors cling on for point

Bruno Fernandes twice hauled Manchester United level at Bournemouth as Erik ten Hag's side grabbed a barely-deserved 2-2 draw that further decreases their Champions League hopes.

United had conceded at least 28 shots in their last three matches and, while they weren't quite as open at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth will no doubt regret missing the opportunity to complete a Premier League double over their visitors.

The Cherries were the better side throughout the first half and led when Dominic Solanke punished Willy Kambwala's slip to fire the hosts ahead, only for Fernandes to slam in a volley from short range against the run of play.

Bournemouth restored their advantage when Justin Kluivert capitalised on more questionable United defending but United were level again when Fernandes rolled in a penalty after Adam Smith was penalised for an unfortunate handball.

Bournemouth then saw a stoppage-time penalty for a foul on Ryan Christie by Kambwala overturned, with replays showing the offence occurred just outside the area - although the contact continued into the box.

Should Bournemouth have been given penalty? According to IFAB's laws of the game, "if a defender starts holding an attacker outside the penalty area and continues holding inside the penalty area, the referee must award a penalty kick."

It was another fortunate break for United, who ended the game with an expected-goals-from-open-play total of just 0.39 and conceded 20 shots.

The point leaves them seventh - 10 points off the Champions League places with just six matches left to play.

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Zabarnyi (7), Senesi (8), Kerkez (8), Cook (7), Christie (7), Ouattara (6), Kluivert (7), Sinisterra (6), Solanke (7).



Subs: Kelly (7), Aarons (6), Faivre (6), Unal (6).



Man Utd: Onana (7), Dalot (5), Kambwala (5), Maguire (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Mainoo (6), Casemiro (6), Garnacho (5), Fernandes (9), Rashford (6), Hojlund (6).



Subs: Diallo (6), Mount (6).



Player of the match: Bruno Fernandes

How controversial decisions cost Cherries

After injuries to Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans forced him into action, Kambwala earned praise for his performance in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool - despite United facing 28 shots on goal.

But in just his third Premier League start, the 19-year-old endured a chastening evening, which began when he was outmuscled by Solanke before losing his footing as the striker powered a confident finish beyond Andre Onana.

Team news Bournemouth made three changes from their defeat to Luton, with Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi replacing Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly.

Man Utd named an unchanged XI from their draw with Liverpool, with Marcus Rashford starting after shaking off a knock.

In truth, it was Alejandro Garnacho who deserved most of the blame after gifting possession to Bournemouth. The winger was replaced at half-time and may be facing an awkward conversation with Ten Hag after liking social media posts criticising the substitution.

Bournemouth came close to doubling their lead through Milos Kerkez and Luis Sinisterra, before Fernandes' volley levelled the scores.

But Kambwala was in the spotlight for Bournemouth's second just four minutes later, leaving far too much space between himself and Diogo Dalot, into which Kluivert sprang before drilling a finish inside Onana's near post.

There was still time in the first half for Kerkez to miss two huge chances - with United's defenders simply standing and watching - and for Onana to deny an unmarked Kluivert.

Fernandes - who clipped the bar in first-half stoppage-time - remained United's only threat and took the chance to score his second when Kobbie Mainoo's deflected shot inadvertently caught Smith's arm.

United deserve credit for restricting Bournemouth's threat in the second half - but it looked like that work had been undone when Kambwala obstructed Christie deep into stoppage time.

But referee Tony Harrington - who also experienced a tough afternoon - was advised to overturn the decision. The official followed that advice without going to the monitor, and Enes Unal failed to hit the target from the resulting free-kick.

United may have held onto a point but they are now winless in four matches and have conceded nine goals in the process - not an ideal demonstration of Ten Hag's merits as Sir Jim Ratcliffe assesses the best way forward at Old Trafford.

Iraola: Refs need to show us respect

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola was furious at referee Tony Harrington's performance, saying "all the decisions" went against his side.

"We cannot be happy with the point," he told Sky Sports. "We were the team that deserved three points.

"We missed chances, especially in the first half. But the reason we didn’t win is because we missed the chances and all the refereeing decisions went against us."

Iraola was disappointed with the decision to punish Smith for his inadvertent handball, saying: "It comes from his own team-mate and it’s instinctive. Normally they don’t call these kind of handballs."

The Cherries boss was even more frustrated with the decision by Jarred Gillett, the VAR, to advise Harrington to overturn his decision to award Bournemouth a late penalty, explaining: "The first frame, he is maybe one centimetre outside the box but he continues stopping the player one or two metres inside. It’s obvious."

Iraola also questioned why Christie was booked for diving after Diogo Dalot made contact with him in the second half, whereas Kobbie Mainoo was not penalised for simulation earlier in the game.

"In the first half, Kobbie Mainoo dives and it is not a yellow card," said Iraola. "In the second half, there is contact on Christie and it is a yellow card for diving. What’s the reason?

"We need the same respect as other teams. All the teams are playing for important things and it’s cost us a lot of hard work."

Iraola right to feel hard done by

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

It's hard not to feel sympathy for Andoni Iraola. While referee Tony Harrington made several questionable calls, it was unfortunate for Bournemouth that most of those decisions did not go their way.

While Willy Kambwala's foul on Ryan Christie in stoppage-time began outside the area, he clearly brought the Cherries midfielder down inside the area.

IFAB's laws state that, if a foul continues into the box, a penalty should be given. It was curious that VAR Jarred Gillett did not even recommend Harrington reviewed the decision at the monitor - he simply advised him to change his mind.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the penalty Adam Smith conceded is that Harrington technically made the correct decision. IFAB says that a handball occurs when a player “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger.”

Smith had no intention of making contact with Kobbie Mainoo’s shot after it deflected in his direction, but his arm was extended away from his body.

However, Iraola is right to say those kind of handballs are often not given in the Premier League. And just because the laws as they are currently written say it should be a penalty, it doesn’t mean that is right, or even that it is good for the game.

Should a player accidentally brushing the ball with their arm while minding their own business on the edge of the area really result in a nearly 80 per cent chance of scoring?

The handball law remains broken - and Bournemouth suffered because of it.

Ten Hag: We know this is not enough

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admitted his side did not deserve to beat Bournemouth and criticised his players' first-half performance.

Ten Hag withdrew right winger Alejandro Garnacho at half-time and said: "We lost balls in places you should not lose balls and we were not organised, especially on the right side.

"There were clear jobs to do there and they were not always being done. The first goal was a very good setup for our side but then we lost control of the ball - it should not happen.

"We have players that can do better with the ball. On the right side, just go with your opponent. We have jobs to do.

"We have a team that is resilient. Twice we fought back from losing positions that were totally unnecessary."

United are now 10 points out of the Champions League places and Ten Hag said: "This is not enough, we know that.

"Today, we didn’t deserve more. If you allow them so many chances in the first half, you don’t deserve more. You have to take control."

Even Ten Hag can't defend United's display

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

For once, even Erik ten Hag didn’t try too hard to defend Manchester United’s performance.

As United somehow conceded 87 shots in their last three matches against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool - and picked up a total of two points - the manager sought to find the positives from what his players produced.

But after United allowed another 20 shots against Bournemouth, Ten Hag criticised his side for their sloppiness in possession, as well as failing to carry out their jobs in defending their right flank.

Interestingly, Ten Hag withdrew right winger Alejandro Garnacho - who was partially responsible for Bournemouth’s first goal - at half-time. Casemiro’s work-rate also drew the ire of Jamie Redknapp, who likened his output to that witnessed in a charity match.

Ten Hag also admitted his side did not deserve to take a win from their visit to the south coast. How could he when they produced just 0.39 expected goals in open play?

It is now six Premier League matches since United recorded more shots than their opponents. They have failed to win on their last four outings, conceding 11.73 expected goals in that time - compared to just 3.94 in their favour.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to oversee his first off-season at Old Trafford, Ten Hag is running out of time to suggest he should be part of United’s new era.

Bournemouth travel to Aston Villa on Sunday April 21 in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

Manchester United face Coventry at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday April 21; kick-off 3.30pm.

They then return to Premier League action at home to Sheffield United on Wednesday April 24; kick-off 8pm.

