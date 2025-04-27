Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund scores 96th-minute equaliser to earn Ruben Amorim's men a point on the coast

Rasmus Hojlund scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Man Utd hit back to hold 10-player Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw on Super Sunday.

Antoine Semenyo's fierce strike gave the Cherries a deserved lead midway through the first half, but after Evanilson was sent off with 20 minutes to play, United cranked up the pressure and finally broke through after 96 minutes when the Danish striker helped Manuel Ugarte's shot over the line.

With their hopes of European qualification taking a hit after a third draw in four, Bournemouth stay 10th, but United - who face Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday - climb a place to 14th.

In spite of the late jubilation, United's five-game winless run in the Premier League is their longest since the run of five between April 21 and May 12, 2019.

Bournemouth made an intense start at the Vitality, with the ball rarely out of United's half, and took a deserved - and unsurprising lead - when Semenyo lashed a shot inside the near post after he was picked out by Evanilson's dainty backheel.

No player in the Premier League has taken more shots than the Ghana international this season, yet he was allowed to collect the ball unmarked and finish with aplomb.

United were under the cosh after falling behind, but they came alive in the final minutes of the half and could have gone in level. Alejandro Garnacho nipped in to meet Noussair Mazraoui's crossfield ball and poke a shot at goal, but a smart reflex save from Kepa Arrizabalaga denied him.

Lightning almost struck twice less than 90 seconds into the second half, with Semenyo meeting an inviting lay-off from Justin Kluivert and curling a sweetly-struck effort inches past the far post, before Dango Ouattara's free-kick rattled the post, with Andre Onana beaten.

With 20 minutes to play, Bournemouth were reduced to 10. Evanilson slipped as he tackled Mazraoui and caught him on the ankle; referee Peter Bankes was sent to the monitor for an on-field review and he returned shortly afterwards to dismiss the striker.

United cranked up the intensity thereafter and piled the pressure on Bournemouth. The total of 25 shots they had throughout the game was their highest total in a single Premier League match this season.

So it was inevitable that, after six of the nine added minutes, Hojlund stayed just onside to help Ugarte's connection on Luke Shaw's square ball over the line and dampen the mood at the Vitality.

WATCH & VOTE: Should Evanilson have seen red?

