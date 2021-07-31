Bournemouth 5-0 MK dons: Cherries cruise into Carabao Cup second round

David Brooks scored twice as Scott Parker's tenure as Bournemouth manager got off to a dream start with a thumping 5-0 win over MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and substitute Christian Saydee were also on target to help Parker's side rout their Sky Bet League One visitors in what could be Swansea target Russell Martin's last game in charge.

Brooks should have opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Billing rounded off an excellent team move by cutting the ball back for the Wales international who blazed over.

He made amends nine minutes before half-time, cushioning a volley delicately into the corner after being expertly picked out by Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Gavin Kilkenny.

Solanke doubled the Cherries' lead two minutes into the second half, turning neatly on the edge of the six-yard box before rifling home.

Team news Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Rossi, Kelly, Smith, Kilkenny, Billing, Marcondes, Brooks, Solanke, Anthony.



Subs used: Stanislas, Zemura, Saydee.



MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Darling, O'Hora, Baldwin, Watson, O'Riley, Twine, Kasumu, Harvie, Eisa, Brown.



Subs used: Martin, Robson.

Billing added a third 17 minutes from time after seizing on a mix-up in the Dons defence and teenage debutant Saydee extended the advantage eight minutes later with a close-range finish.

There was still time for Brooks to add his second and Bournemouth's fifth with a well-placed shot into the far corner with five minutes remaining.

Image: Dominic Solanke is congratulated after his goal

What the managers said...

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker: "In terms of a result, clean sheet and five goals, it was very good.

"There were elements of it I didn't like and elements I loved. There are things we can improve on and that is part of the process.

"We have an unbelievable group in terms of players who want to improve and get better and that is a really positive sign."

Things we love to see 😍 pic.twitter.com/wVpFRt8JLE — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 31, 2021

MK Dons manager Russell Martin did not carry out his post-match media duties but captain Dean Lewington said: "We love working with him and the team and we don't want it to happen.

"There is a lot of apprehension. I don't want to make excuses but it's a sad changing room. "We feel we're on the right path and doing the right things and obviously people come sniffing which is the worry.

"The foundations have been set and we're on the right path. Hopefully the foundations are strong enough to survive this. The timing is terrible. As players, we have no control over these things."

What's next?

Bournemouth begin their Sky Bet Championship campaign at home to West Brom next Friday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.

MK Dons travel to Bolton on the opening day of the Sky Bet League One season next Saturday at 3pm.