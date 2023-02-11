Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Magpies miss chance to go third in Premier League after being held on south coast

Newcastle missed the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table after Bournemouth held them to a 1-1 draw on Eddie Howe's return to the Vitality Stadium.

Knowing three points on the south coast would take them above Manchester United on goal difference, Newcastle struggled to find any rhythm in the first half and deservedly fell behind when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reacted quickest from a corner to tap in from close range (30).

Bournemouth continued to impress during the opening 45 minutes but the visitors hit back on the stroke of half-time when Miguel Almiron calmly slotted home his 10th Premier League goal of the season after Sean Longstaff's powerful effort was saved by Neto (45+2).

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Senesi (7), Zemura (6), Lerma (7), Billing (7), Traore (6), Ouattara (7), Solanke (7), Anthony (6).



Subs: Mepham (6), Fredericks (6), Semenyo (n/a), Tavernier (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (7), Schar (6), Botman (6), Burn (5), Joelinton (6), Longstaff (6), Willock (5), Almiron (7), Isak (5), Saint-Maximin (6).



Subs: Gordon (5), Murphy (n/a), Anderson (n/a).



Player of the match: Philip Billing.

After Anthony Gordon went close to giving Newcastle the lead in the second half, the returning Dominic Solanke thought he had scored a winner for Bournemouth as the game headed into stoppage time but his effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by Kieran Trippier and the contest ended level.

The result leaves Newcastle fourth, two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand, and extended their unbeaten top-flight run to 17 matches but injuries to Almiron, Joe Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin will be a major concern to Howe with the Carabao Cup final only two weeks away.

Bournemouth remain 19th, one point behind Leeds in 17th but having played a game more. This was a vital point against a strong opponent but their wait for a first win since the Premier League season resumed after the World Cup continues.

How Cherries earned point against former boss Howe

Howe made his first return to Bournemouth since he departed the club in 2020 but a knock in training denied Callum Wilson the chance to face his old team. It meant Alexander Isak, Newcastle's record £60m signing, made only his sixth appearance in the league following an injury-hit first campaign.

Team news Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil made two changes from the team that lost 1-0 away to Brighton last weekend. Jack Stephens replaced Chris Mepham in defence and striker Dominic Solanke returned from injury to take the place of Antoine Semenyo, who dropped to the bench. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made one change following last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with West Ham. Alexander Isak replaced the injured Callum Wilson up front.

Nick Pope was the first goalkeeper into action when Jaidon Anthony's cross was impressively flicked on by the returning Solanke, but the away custodian scrambled across to parry wide. It was an encouraging moment for a Bournemouth side that had only scored one league goal since the league resumed in December.

Goals against had been a lot more frequent for Gary O'Neil's men but after withstanding a succession of corners, they made the breakthrough with half an hour played. Hamed Traore's corner was flicked on by fellow January recruit Dango Ouattara and summer arrival Senesi was on hand to poke home at the back post for his first goal for Bournemouth.

Newcastle were dealt another blow when Willock was forced off with a thigh injury, a concern with a Wembley trip a fortnight away, and Gordon's introduction saw a switch in formation to a 4-2-3-1.

A first shot on target for the visitors arrived when Isak's weak effort was sent straight down Neto's throat with two minutes of the first half remaining but the Magpies next foray into the area resulted in the equaliser.

Saint-Maximin threaded a pass into the onrushing Longstaff, who was denied by Neto from 20 yards but Almiron was on hand to slot home with his left foot to level it up at the break.

Bournemouth were forced into a change early in the second period when goalscorer Senesi had to be replaced and a second substitution for the hosts, this time tactical, occurred just past the hour mark with Marcus Tavernier brought on to help halt Newcastle's growing momentum.

Just as Howe's team were building a head of steam, a string of stoppages helped take the sting of the match but the Cherries were still fortune not to go behind with 20 minutes left.

Neto made a rare error when he fumbled Saint-Maximin's shot and despite saving Longstaff's follow-up effort, Bournemouth were thankful £40m man Gordon fired wide from close-range under pressure from Jack Stephens.

Howe did eventually turn to his bench with Jacob Murphy readied before Almiron became the latest player struck by injury after he landed awkwardly on his wrist.

Minutes later and Saint-Maximin limped off before a Dan Burn mistake let Traore cross in for Solanke, but his flick was stopped by Trippier to ensure the spoils were shared.

Howe: Injuries a massive concern ahead of EFL Cup final

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe: "It was a tough game. Very competitive between two good teams. Bournemouth have a lot of energy and athleticism and I thought we dealt with them pretty well apart from the goal and a couple of other scary moments for us.

"We had a lot of the ball. Bit disappointed in the final third not to have as many clear-cut chances as we would like and a lot of half moments where we could have done better but I think it was a fair result."

On not winning without Bruno Guimaraes: "I can understand that. He is a top-quality player and you are going to miss your best players. There was a little bit of a reshuffle with injuries to a few key players but that is something you have to live with over a Premier League campaign. I think we have done well to navigate another tough away game and the unbeaten run goes on. It is a point gained and there should be a lot of positivity."

On reception from Bournemouth fans: "To get the reception I got at the end really was really moving. I spent so long here it was a huge part of my life. It was nice to have that moment with them."

On injuries to Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin: "It's a massive concern if they're going to be missing for any length of time. I think Saint-Maximin and Almiron aren't too bad, but that's just an initial assessment. Willock looks like it might be his hamstring."

O'Neil: Bournemouth pushing in right direction

Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil: "Newcastle haven't lost a game in 17 and are fourth in the league so it was always going to be tough to win the game. I felt we deserved to. We had the better chances. The longer the game wore on, we looked to win it.

"A bit disappointed we didn't take all three points but the positives are that we improved again and the performance was better than last week. We have some key players back and look a threat. They are a together group that are willing to work as hard as you ask them to. We have some quality to cause teams problems.

"People tend to get carried away when you lose or when the performances are better. I am always level on it. We need to win football matches. Performance wise we picked up some momentum. Momentum is pushing in the right direction. We need to keep it that way and put more points on the board."

Trippier: Newcastle have a lot to work on

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier told Sky Sports:

"I think we did well. In certain moments, Bournemouth are good on the transition. They defend well and break forward and we have to be aware of that.

"This is a tough place to come and the most important thing is that we don't get beat and it is another point that could be massive come the end.

"We didn't start strong. We knew Bournemouth would come out of the traps quick. They are at home. Overall we are happy but we have so much to work on. We have to go again. We get ready for another game next week."

On his late goal-line clearance, Trippier said: "It was just instinct. Decided to get back on the line and try to affect it. Thankfully I did."

Souness: A starting point for Bournemouth

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness:

"For Bournemouth, they have to start somewhere. They put a really good performance in and maybe should have got the three points. They can take confidence from that.

"I think this is a starting point. If they can maintain that level of energy and aggression then they've got a chance of staying up, but ultimately it's what they do in both boxes."

Dyer: Newcastle looked leggy and lethargic

Former Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer told Sky Sports:

"That wasn't a typical Newcastle performance under Eddie Howe that we're used to seeing this season. They looked leggy and they looked lethargic.

"All credit to Bournemouth because they matched Newcastle for intensity, but to play that well and only get one point from it, that could be a problem going forward."

Opta stats: Almiron reaches double figures

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron has scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League games in 2022-23, one more than he scored in 110 appearances in his first four seasons in the competition beforehand (nine goals).

This was Newcastle's 11th draw of this Premier League campaign, with only Reims (12) drawing more matches in Europe's big-five leagues this term.

Bournemouth have won just one of their past 13 Premier League matches (D3 L9), winning none of their previous seven in the competition (D2 L5).

Newcastle conceded the opening goal for the first time in 15 Premier League games, with the last occasion they did so also coming against Bournemouth in September.

