Bournemouth vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Vitality StadiumAttendance11,212.

Bournemouth 0

    Newcastle United 0

      Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle: Much-changed Magpies make it three straight goalless away league draws

      Match report and highlights as Bournemouth and Newcastle play out goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium; stalemate is Newcastle's third straight goalless away Premier League draw; much-changed Magpies had just one shot on target as Bournemouth's David Brooks had first-half goal ruled out

      Sunday 21 September 2025 16:19, UK

      Highlights from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Newcastle

      A much-changed Newcastle played out a third consecutive goalless away Premier League draw as high-flying Bournemouth were held at the Vitality Stadium.

      Newcastle, who made seven changes from the midweek Champions League defeat to Barcelona, kept the high-flying Cherries quiet but failed to threaten themselves with only one shot on target.

      The match in total produced just 15 shots and a combined xG of 0.69 - both of which are the lowest totals in a Premier League game so far this season.

      Marcus Tavernier rues a missed chance against Newcastle
      Image: Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier shows his frustration in the goalless draw against Newcastle

      The stalemate means Eddie Howe's side have not won any of their last six away league games, while they have failed to score in their last four.

      Newcastle's heavy rotation immediately showed on the south coast as Bournemouth started brightly.

      Tyler Adams forced Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope into a ninth-minute save before his opposite number, Djordje Petrovic, was made to work by Jacob Murphy two minutes later.

      Bournemouth thought they had gone ahead in the 15th minute as David Brooks fired in from close range, but his goal was disallowed for offside with VAR confirming a tight decision.

      It proved to be the closest either side came to a winner as they played out an uninspiring second half.

      Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw, on his first start for the club, was fortunate to escape a late second yellow card after fouling Ryan Christie, with Howe quickly substituting the German.

      Bournemouth substitute Justin Kluivert had the only shot on target of the second half in stoppage time, but his free-kick was saved by Pope.

      Bournemouth's failure to break through the visitors meant Andoni Iraola's third-placed side missed the chance to move second, while Newcastle drop to 13th and have won just one of their six games across all competitions this season.

      Story of the match in stats...

