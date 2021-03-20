Bournemouth 0-3 Southampton: Nathan Redmond stars as Saints reach FA Cup semi-finals

Nathan Redmond scored two and set up another as Southampton cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Redmond set up Moussa Djenepo for Southampton's opener on 37 minutes and doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time with a stunning solo run and finish into the top corner.

After having an early own goal from Bournemouth defender Cameron Carter-Vickers ruled out by VAR, Southampton were denied again early in the second half when Che Adams' venomous strike was chalked off for offside.

But Redmond hammered home Saints' dominance shortly before the hour mark with a clinical second after the impressive Stuart Armstrong had struck the post, as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side escaped their challenging Premier League campaign to book a place at Wembley in style.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Begovic (6), Stacey (5), Carter-Vickers (5), S. Cook (5), Rico (6), Wilshere (5), Pearson (4), Riquelme (6), Billing (5), Danjuma (6), Solanke (5).



Subs: Mepham (5), Kilkenny (5), Anthony (5), Surridge (4).



Southampton: Forster (7), Walker-Peters (7), Vestergaard (7), Bednarek (7), Bertrand (7), Diallo (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Armstrong (8), Djenepo (7), Redmond (8), Adams (6).



Subs: Salisu (5), Ramsay (n/a), Tella (n/a), Nlundulu (n/a).



Man of the Match: Nathan Redmond

Redmond inspires Saints past Cherries

Southampton made the brighter start and looked to have made the breakthrough inside 10 minutes.

Kyle Walker-Peters latched onto Jan Bednarek's wonderful floated ball and drilled a teasing cross into the Bournemouth area which Carter-Vickers turned into his own net on the stretch, but the centre-back's blushes were spared when VAR found the Saints full-back had strayed offside.

Bournemouth steadily grew into the game, with Arnaut Danjuma threatening down the left and Rodrigo Riquelme passing up two opportunities on goal, but the Cherries failed to make their best spell of the game count and were undone twice before the break.

Team news Rodrigo Riquelme and Ben Pearson were recalled as Bournemouth made two changes from the victory over Swansea.

Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo returned as Southampton make two changes from the defeat to Brighton.

Redmond carried the ball from halfway before a perfect side-rule pass released Djenepo down the left channel, where the midfielder curled a composed finish beyond Asmir Begovic.

Reaching the break without conceding another was imperative for Bournemouth's chances but they were hit again in the dying seconds of the half, and Redmond was front and centre once more.

Armstrong's flick on from a throw-in released Redmond through one versus one against Steve Cook and his pace and poise bewildered the Bournemouth captain, leaving him on the ground as he rifled a stunning effort into the top corner.

Bournemouth need to score first to have any chance of reviving their floundering cup campaign but Southampton were in no mood to surrender their advance and powered on into an insurmountable lead.

After Adams' brilliant low effort was ruled out by VAR, Southampton put the victory beyond doubt when Redmond stroked an unerring finish into the far corner second after Armstrong had rattled the post.

With the game over as a contest, Armstrong drew Begovic into a save a full stretch before Redmond could have completed his hat-trick when he whistled a shot inches wide.

Danjuma and substitute Sam Surridge forced Fraser Forster into late saves, but it proved too little, too late for Bournemouth as Southampton marched through to Wembley.

Saints march on to Wembley - Match stats

Moussa Djenepo's opener for Southampton was his first in 20 games in all competitions since netting against West Brom in October.

Nathan Redmond scored his first brace for Southampton since April 2019 against Wolves - his two goals today against Bournemouth are as many as he managed in his previous 34 appearances for the Saints across all competitions.

Bournemouth have lost three of their last five home games in all competitions (W2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 18 (W11 D4).

Bournemouth have progressed from just four of their 30 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents.

What the managers said…

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate: "They were a Premier League team and we were never expected to win the game. They were better on the day, more clinical in both boxes.

"I'm gutted we've gone out; it would have been a bonus if we'd have got to a semi-final, but the objective this season is to get into the play-offs and get promotion.

"We've got nine massive games to come, so this game will be put to bed, and we move on."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a very lively performance from our side. We had a good week, to be honest.

"The mindset was important today. We immediately showed what we wanted to do and what we wanted to achieve today, and I could feel the whole week with a few good, hard sessions that the guys were focused

"[Nathan] Redmond has had a difficult year so far with his performances and with the injuries he's had, and I'm hoping this game gives him so much lift that he now shows more often what quality he has."

Man of the Match - Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond has been directly involved in three goals in a single game in all competitions for the first time since May 2015, when he registered a goal and two assists for Norwich against Fulham in the Championship.

What's next?

Bournemouth host Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship on Good Friday at 3pm, before Southampton host Burnley on Easter Sunday at 12pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League.