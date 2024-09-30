Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo score as Cherries beat south coast rivals

Bournemouth secured their second Premier League win of the season as they cruised to a 3-1 home victory over south coast rivals Southampton.

First-half goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo put Bournemouth in complete control after 45 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, with Saints managing to pull a goal back through Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the second half.

The win lifts Bournemouth up to 11th, with newly-promoted Southampton languishing in 19th position and still searching for their first league victory this season.

Southampton threatened early on with Maxwel Cornet's effort deflecting wide, before Kepa Arrizabalaga got down well to save from former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

But Bournemouth took the lead with their first clear-cut opening, from a quickly-taken free-kick after Flynn Downes had brought down Semenyo on the left side of Southampton's half. As the ball went dead, Marcus Tavernier dinked a ball over the top for Evanilson to latch on to and hook a volley past Aaron Ramsdale.

Bournemouth scored their second just after the half-hour mark. Tavernier was again involved in the build-up, passing to Semenyo who shifted the ball inside for Lewis Cook to shoot, with Ouattara getting the vital touch to nick the ball past Ramsdale from close range.

The Cherries did not have to wait long for a third as Semenyo wriggled clear of Southampton's defence on the left edge of the area before rifling home right-footed across Ramsdale and into the corner.

Southampton responded by making a triple substitution at the interval, with Joe Aribo, Ross Stewart and Ben Brereton Diaz coming on for Lesley Ugochukwu, Fraser and Cornet.

Team news Adoni Iraola made three changes with Justin Kluivert, Julian Araujo and Dean Huijsen making way for Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi and Dango Ouattara.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Maxwel Cornet came in to replace Cameron Archer and Adam Lallana in Southampton's line-up.

The changes had an instant impact with Saints needing less than five minutes to pull a goal back, Harwood-Bellis adjusting well to stoop down and head in from Fabrice Fernandes' cross for his first Premier League goal.

Stewart headed over the bar before fellow substitute Brereton Diaz flashed an effort wide, while at the other end Evanilson wasted a chance to double his tally after being played through when he shot straight at Ramsdale.

Ryan Christie then flashed wide, before Luis Sinisterra missed an opportunity to add a fourth for Bournemouth when his shot was saved by Ramsdale in added time.

Martin: I didn't recognise our team - we were soft!

Southampton manager Russell Martin told Sky Sports:

"I'm so hurt by the first-half performance after the first goal. I didn't recognise our team. I'm usually proud of them for the courage they show but there was no aggression and no courage, no intensity to play. Looking around I saw self-preservation mode on the pitch.

"I didn't recognise the body language. I didn't like that one bit. In the second half, they showed lots of fight and courage which was too late.

Barren run for Brereton Diaz Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz has now played 20 Premier League games without enjoying a victory (D5 L15), the most of any player in the history of the competition.

"I'm really hurt and disappointed by the first half. It's on me and I have to give them some tools to respond to the setback better than we did.

"We obviously haven't learned from the setback at the Manchester United game which is a problem.

"We were soft, so forget style of play. If you don't want to run, fight and make contact, take things personally - we didn't come out with the ball at all in the first half - then it's going to be a problem."

Semenyo: We knew we could catch Saints out

Image: Semenyo celebrates scoring Bournemouth's third goal against Southampton

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has had a hand in 10 goals across his last 20 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth (eight goals and two assists).

On Bournemouth's first goal, Semenyo told Sky Sports: "We watched a couple of videos in meetings during the week and so knew we could catch them out with some quick free-kicks.

"It was quick thinking from Tav [Tavernier] and a great finish from Evan [Evanilson]. I'm buzzing for him and he's going to be a problem for teams this season."

On his own form and ability to play off both his right and left foot, Semenyo said: "I've been practising all my life and I'm blessed to be able to play with both feet."

