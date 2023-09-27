 Skip to content
Bournemouth vs Stoke City. Carabao Cup Round 3.

Vitality StadiumAttendance10,282.

Bournemouth 2

  • D Solanke (51st minute)
  • J Rothwell (54th minute)

Stoke City 0

    Bournemouth 2-0 Stoke: Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell see Cherries to Carabao Cup third round win

    Match report and free match highlights as Dominic Solanke scored six minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute; Joe Rothwell followed up with a free-kick to double Bournemouth's lead; Bournemouth will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round

    Wednesday 27 September 2023 22:47, UK

    HIghlights from the third round Carabao Cup clash between Bournemouth and Stoke

    Dominic Solanke came off the bench to send Bournemouth into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating Championship side Stoke 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

    Striker Solanke netted six minutes after coming on at half-time before Joe Rothwell's free-kick burst through a crowded penalty area to settle the tie.

    It sent the Cherries into the fourth round for the sixth time in 10 seasons, having only managed the feat twice in their first 54 attempts. They will face Liverpool in the next round, which will be played on the week commencing October 30.

    Bournemouth made eight changes from their 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday in a week they play three games in seven days.

    Stoke made six of their own, after losing to Hull, and all the alterations made for a first half full of misplaced passes, heavy touches and frustration from the stands.

    Added to that, neither side had any kind of form to hold onto. The Potters are winless in five in the Championship while the Cherries have only beaten Swansea in the last round under Andoni Iraola.

    Fourth-round draw

    Ties to be played w/c October 30
    Mansfield vs Port Vale
    Ipswich vs Fulham
    Man Utd vs Newcastle
    Bournemouth vs Liverpool
    Chelsea vs Blackburn
    West Ham vs Arsenal
    Everton vs Burnley
    Exeter vs Middlesbrough

    It took until the 13th minute for either side to have a shot of note, when Milos Kerkez stung the palms of Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham with a fierce shot from inside the penalty box.

    The crowd was finally sparked into life with eight minutes left in the first half as Bournemouth enjoyed some sustained pressure.

    Dango Ouattara produced an outrageous flick to turn Ki-Jana Hoever and earn space in the box but his thrash towards goal was pushed behind.

    Dominic Solanke scored soon after coming on as a substitute for Bournemouth
    Image: Dominic Solanke scored soon after coming on as a substitute for Bournemouth

    At the other end, Stoke, who had pressed with good discipline, threatened as Jordan Thompson ended a fine move by curling over before Wesley failed to meet a low cross.

    Iraola unsurprisingly wrung the changes at half-time with regulars Solanke and Ryan Christie brought on.

    It only took six minutes for top scorer Solanke to find the net.

    Joe Rothwell scored Bournemouth&#39;s second goal at the Vitality Stadium
    Image: Joe Rothwell scored Bournemouth's second goal at the Vitality Stadium

    The former Liverpool forward controlled a low cross from Adam Smith before finishing with a neat swivel for his fourth goal of the season.

    Three minutes later, the Cherries were in complete control when Rothwell's free-kick from the left side of the box escaped everyone's touch and bounced into the bottom corner.

    It was the midfielder's first goal since arriving from Blackburn before last season.

    Christie forced Bonham into a good diving save with a dipping effort from outside the box while Nathan Lowe's acrobatic effort and Sol Sidibe's flash across goal in stoppage time couldn't set up a grandstand finish for Stoke.

    The only sour note of the second half for Bournemouth was Solanke's withdrawal five minutes from time having picked up a knock.

