Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal sees Spurs complete second-half comeback

Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal completed a stunning second-half comeback by Tottenham as they fought from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth.

The dramatic victory keeps Antonio Conte's third and moves them three points behind leaders Manchester City, while Bournemouth suffered a third consecutive defeat.

Keiffer Moore had put the home side on course for a shock win as he scored twice, following up his first-half opener (22) with a header just four minutes into the second half (49).

But Spurs' fightback began when Ryan Sessegnon made it 2-1 in the 57th minute before Ben Davies' header levelled the game with 17 minutes left.

Team news Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil made three changes from the defeat at West Ham as goalkeeper Mark Travers replaced the injured Neto, while Kieffer Moore and Jordan Zemura came in for Ryan Christie and Ryan Fredericks.

Spurs made six changes from the midweek draw against Sporting Lisbon with Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matt Doherty, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura among those on the bench while Cristian Romero was not in the squad.

Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon earned recalls.

The visitors then scored a 92nd-minute winner as substitute Bentancur coolly finished from a corner to end Spurs' three game winless run in all competitions.

How Spurs dramatically came back to snatch a crucial win

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Spurs boss Conte made six changes for the match at the Vitality Stadium ahead of a pivotal week for the club as they face Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday, where they can qualify for the last 16 with a draw, before hosting Liverpool next weekend.

But the changes quickly backfired as Dominic Solanke superbly released Marcus Tavernier down the right to square for the unmarked Moore, who expertly slotted into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute.

Image: Kieffer Moore celebrates after giving Bournemouth the lead

Spurs came close to equalising in the 33rd minute when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi headed against his own post from Heung-Min Son's cross but a frustrating half saw Tottenham go in behind for a third consecutive game.

Conte's problems deepened just four minutes into the second half as Moore scored his second, heading home ex-Spurs defender Adam Smith's cross after the striker beat Emerson Royal to the ball.

But in the 57th minute Spurs clicked into gear as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played a superb defence-splitting ball to release Sessegnon, who finished low in off the post.

Image: Ryan Sessegnon pulls a goal back for Spurs

The left wing-back appeared to have been coming off for Ivan Perisic just before his goal, but the Croatian replaced Royal instead.

Perisic then delivered a corner to the back post in the 73rd minute where Davies headed in after some poor goalkeeping from Mark Travers.

Spurs pushed for a winner and it was another substitute who had the desired impact for Conte as Bentancur volleyed home from close range in the second minute of five added on to spark wild celebrations as the visitors avoided a fourth game without a win.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Opta stats: Spurs come back from two down for first time since 2018

Spurs came back to win a Premier League game in which they had trailed by 2+ goals for the first time since May 2018 (5-4 vs Leicester), and for the first time in an away game since November 2010 vs Arsenal (3-2).

Bournemouth have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League this season (28), while it is their most after 13 games in a single campaign in the competition.

Spurs have conceded the opening goal in each of their last three Premier League games; their longest such run since their final three matches in the competition under Nuno Espírito Santo in October 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Tottenham's attention now turns to a do-or-die Champions League group stage game at Marseille on Tuesday night, with Antonio Conte's side needing a result in France to reach the knockout stages - or face elimination if they lose.

Spurs then host Liverpool on Super Sunday next weekend, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 4.30pm. Conte's side face Nottingham Forest away in the Carabao Cup on November 9, then host Leeds three days later before the World Cup break.

Bournemouth go to Leeds next weekend before back-to-back games against Everton at home. The Cherries welcome the Toffees in the Carabao Cup on November 8 before playing the same fixture in the league four days later.