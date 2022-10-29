Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal sees Spurs complete second-half comeback

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.
Vitality StadiumAttendance10,430.
Report and free match highlights as Tottenham came from two goals down in the second half to dramatically win at Bournemouth; Rodrigo Bentancur scored 92nd-minute winner after Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies goals had drawn Spurs level; Keiffer Moore netted twice to put the Cherries 2-0 up
Saturday 29 October 2022 18:04, UK
Rodrigo Bentancur's stoppage-time goal completed a stunning second-half comeback by Tottenham as they fought from two goals down to win 3-2 at Bournemouth.
The dramatic victory keeps Antonio Conte's third and moves them three points behind leaders Manchester City, while Bournemouth suffered a third consecutive defeat.
Keiffer Moore had put the home side on course for a shock win as he scored twice, following up his first-half opener (22) with a header just four minutes into the second half (49).
But Spurs' fightback began when Ryan Sessegnon made it 2-1 in the 57th minute before Ben Davies' header levelled the game with 17 minutes left.
The visitors then scored a 92nd-minute winner as substitute Bentancur coolly finished from a corner to end Spurs' three game winless run in all competitions.
Spurs boss Conte made six changes for the match at the Vitality Stadium ahead of a pivotal week for the club as they face Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday, where they can qualify for the last 16 with a draw, before hosting Liverpool next weekend.
But the changes quickly backfired as Dominic Solanke superbly released Marcus Tavernier down the right to square for the unmarked Moore, who expertly slotted into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute.
Spurs came close to equalising in the 33rd minute when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi headed against his own post from Heung-Min Son's cross but a frustrating half saw Tottenham go in behind for a third consecutive game.
Conte's problems deepened just four minutes into the second half as Moore scored his second, heading home ex-Spurs defender Adam Smith's cross after the striker beat Emerson Royal to the ball.
But in the 57th minute Spurs clicked into gear as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played a superb defence-splitting ball to release Sessegnon, who finished low in off the post.
The left wing-back appeared to have been coming off for Ivan Perisic just before his goal, but the Croatian replaced Royal instead.
Perisic then delivered a corner to the back post in the 73rd minute where Davies headed in after some poor goalkeeping from Mark Travers.
Spurs pushed for a winner and it was another substitute who had the desired impact for Conte as Bentancur volleyed home from close range in the second minute of five added on to spark wild celebrations as the visitors avoided a fourth game without a win.
Tottenham's attention now turns to a do-or-die Champions League group stage game at Marseille on Tuesday night, with Antonio Conte's side needing a result in France to reach the knockout stages - or face elimination if they lose.
Spurs then host Liverpool on Super Sunday next weekend, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 4.30pm. Conte's side face Nottingham Forest away in the Carabao Cup on November 9, then host Leeds three days later before the World Cup break.
Bournemouth go to Leeds next weekend before back-to-back games against Everton at home. The Cherries welcome the Toffees in the Carabao Cup on November 8 before playing the same fixture in the league four days later.