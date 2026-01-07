Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham: Antoine Semenyo wins it in 95th minute with last kick for club as pressure mounts on Thomas Frank

Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth the perfect goodbye gift as his 95th minute winner - likely his last kick for the club - earned his team a 3-2 win over Spurs, to ramp up the pressure on Thomas Frank.

It was written in the stars as the Man City-bound winger - who had stayed to play in this match despite a deal being done for a while - crashed in a late driven finish to end a topsy-turvy game.

"Everyone reads the media, if that's his last performance with Bournemouth, there's no better way for it to go," said Marcus Tavenier to Sky Sports. "That's how it happens in the movies and no-one deserves it more than him."

That goal ended a 11-game winless run for Bournemouth - in another example of 'Dr Tottenham' giving a side in need a victory.

Frank's Spurs got off to the perfect start as Mathys Tel drove in a deflected finish from the edge of the box - for Tottenham's first goal from open play for six games, dating back a month and a day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mathys Tel gives Spurs the perfect start at the Vitality Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mathys Tel gives Spurs the perfect start at the Vitality Stadium.

But by half-time, the heat was back on Frank as Bournemouth found themselves in front via two expert Marcus Tavernier crosses.

The first was headed in expertly by Evanilson, making it two goals in two straight home games for the forward. That would also be the case for Eli Kroupi Junior, who tapped in from close range after Marcos Senesi had kept Tavernier's searching delivery alive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth find an equaliser against Spurs through Evanilson.

The second half was even better, with drama all over.

Spurs were initially given a penalty when Micky van de Ven tumbled in the box after two challenges from David Brooks and James Hill - but VAR Jared Gillett forced a review for referee Darren England, who reversed the decision after seeing neither challenge was worthy of a spot kick.

Richarlison also had a close-range header crash off the post, but Spurs would find a way back through Joao Palhinha, who produced a stunning overhead kick - to rival Cristian Romero's one at Newcastle - after the Cherries failed to clear a corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joao Palhinha finds an equaliser in emphatic style!

Van de Ven forced a stunning save from Djordje Petrovic, which could have given Spurs the win - before the script followed suit with Semenyo's late winner.

More to follow.

Story of the match in stats...