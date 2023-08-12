Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: Dominic Solanke rescues point for Cherries after Jarrod Bowen's stunning opener

New Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola avoided defeat in his first game in charge after Dominic Solanke rescued a 1-1 home draw against West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers the lead with a stunning strike from outside the box six minutes into the second half.

But Bournemouth rallied to equalise in the 82nd minute, when Solanke rounded Alphonse Areola to tap home and bring the Cherries level.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (6); Aarons (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (6), Kerkez (7); Rothwell (7), Billing (7); Brooks (7), Christie (6), Anthony (6); Solanke (7).



Subs: Mepham (6), Kluivert (6), Moore (6), Hill (6), Semenyo (7).



West Ham: Areola (7); Coufal (6), Zouma (7), Aguerd (6), Emerson (6); Paqueta (7), Soucek (7); Bowen (7), Fornals (6), Benrahma (6); Antonio (6).



Subs: Ings (6), Cornet (n/a), Kehrer (n/a).



Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta, who started at the Vitality Stadium, nearly grabbed a winner for West Ham minutes after Solanke's equaliser only to see his effort hit the post.

Both sides were then forced to settle for a point on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

How West Ham were denied opening weekend win

It has been a summer of change for both Bournemouth and West Ham. The south coast club appointed new boss Iraola in June while the Irons lost captain Declan Rice to Arsenal following his £105m exit.

A lack of summer signings saw David Moyes name no debutants in West Ham's starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium, with the sole summer purchase Edson Alvarez not yet available.

But the visitors made a bright start and nearly took a 16th-minute lead as Tomas Soucek saw his outstretched effort bounce back off the inside of the far post and into the grateful arms of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Team news Bournemouth handed debuts to summer signings Max Aarons and Milos Kerkez.

Lucas Paqueta started for West Ham amid interest from Man City. Alphonse Areola was preferred to Lukasz Fabianski in goal, and Kurt Zouma captained the side.

Both sides had two shots on target in the first half as Areola, preferred ahead of Lukasz Fabianski, palmed away a David Brooks drive.

The Frenchman denied Brooks early in the second half as he tipped over a superb first-time dipping volley from the 26-year-old.

But two minutes later West Ham went ahead through a wonderful curling effort from Bowen. The England forward's left-footed strike came just over tow months after his last goal - the Europa Conference League winner against Fiorentina.

Image: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal of the game

The Hammers failed to build on Bowen's opener as Bournemouth regained confidence, with Joe Rothwell clipping the bar from distance.

But the home side's dominance paid off eight minutes from time when substitute Antoine Semenyo's miscued shot fell into the path of Solanke, who controlled wonderfully to then round Areola and equalise.

The woodwork then saved Bournemouth, as Paqueta fired against the base of the bar to Iraola's relief in his first game in charge.

Opta stats: Bowen scores first PL away goal since February 2022

West Ham have drawn their Premier League opening match for the first time since 1994-95, when they drew 0-0 with Leeds. They've now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League opening matches of the season.

Jarrod Bowen has scored his first away Premier League goal since February 2022 at Leicester - he had scored 10 consecutive goals in the competition at the London Stadium beforehand. This was his second Premier League goal from outside the box, also scoring one against Watford in February 2022.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four Premier League opening day matches (W2 D2), with all of those games coming at home. They've also scored in each of those matches.

Nine of Dominic Solanke's 11 Premier League goals have come in the second half of matches, with his 82nd minute strike versus West Ham his fifth consecutive league goal for Bournemouth to have been scored in the second half.

West Ham United

Chelsea Sunday 20th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Next up for Bournemouth is a tricky trip to Anfield next Saturday to face Liverpool - a fixture they famously lost 9-0 last season.

Meanwhile, West Ham play their first home game of the campaign when welcoming Chelsea, live on Super Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm.