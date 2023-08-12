Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: Dominic Solanke rescues point for Cherries after Jarrod Bowen's stunning opener

Bournemouth vs West Ham United. Premier League.
Vitality Stadium.
Match report and highlights as Dominic Solanke scores late equaliser to rescue a point for Bournemouth against West Ham; Jarrod Bowen scored stunning opener early in the second half; new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola begins life in the Premier League with a 1-1 home draw
Saturday 12 August 2023 18:26, UK
New Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola avoided defeat in his first game in charge after Dominic Solanke rescued a 1-1 home draw against West Ham.
Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers the lead with a stunning strike from outside the box six minutes into the second half.
But Bournemouth rallied to equalise in the 82nd minute, when Solanke rounded Alphonse Areola to tap home and bring the Cherries level.
Bournemouth: Neto (6); Aarons (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (6), Kerkez (7); Rothwell (7), Billing (7); Brooks (7), Christie (6), Anthony (6); Solanke (7).
Subs: Mepham (6), Kluivert (6), Moore (6), Hill (6), Semenyo (7).
West Ham: Areola (7); Coufal (6), Zouma (7), Aguerd (6), Emerson (6); Paqueta (7), Soucek (7); Bowen (7), Fornals (6), Benrahma (6); Antonio (6).
Subs: Ings (6), Cornet (n/a), Kehrer (n/a).
Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen.
Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta, who started at the Vitality Stadium, nearly grabbed a winner for West Ham minutes after Solanke's equaliser only to see his effort hit the post.
Both sides were then forced to settle for a point on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
It has been a summer of change for both Bournemouth and West Ham. The south coast club appointed new boss Iraola in June while the Irons lost captain Declan Rice to Arsenal following his £105m exit.
A lack of summer signings saw David Moyes name no debutants in West Ham's starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium, with the sole summer purchase Edson Alvarez not yet available.
But the visitors made a bright start and nearly took a 16th-minute lead as Tomas Soucek saw his outstretched effort bounce back off the inside of the far post and into the grateful arms of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.
Both sides had two shots on target in the first half as Areola, preferred ahead of Lukasz Fabianski, palmed away a David Brooks drive.
The Frenchman denied Brooks early in the second half as he tipped over a superb first-time dipping volley from the 26-year-old.
But two minutes later West Ham went ahead through a wonderful curling effort from Bowen. The England forward's left-footed strike came just over tow months after his last goal - the Europa Conference League winner against Fiorentina.
The Hammers failed to build on Bowen's opener as Bournemouth regained confidence, with Joe Rothwell clipping the bar from distance.
But the home side's dominance paid off eight minutes from time when substitute Antoine Semenyo's miscued shot fell into the path of Solanke, who controlled wonderfully to then round Areola and equalise.
The woodwork then saved Bournemouth, as Paqueta fired against the base of the bar to Iraola's relief in his first game in charge.
Next up for Bournemouth is a tricky trip to Anfield next Saturday to face Liverpool - a fixture they famously lost 9-0 last season.
Meanwhile, West Ham play their first home game of the campaign when welcoming Chelsea, live on Super Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm.