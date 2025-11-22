Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham: Alphonse Areola heroics prevent Cherries from completing dramatic comeback

Bournemouth missed out on a chance to climb into a top four as the Cherries came from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham.

The Hammers had made the perfect start as Callum Wilson haunted his former club with two first-half goals, before Andoni Iraola's side fought back with a dominant second-half display.

A Marcus Tavernier penalty and an immediate impact from substitute Enes Unal salvaged a point for the hosts, but it would have been all three if not for an inspired performance from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Team news Bournemouth were without Antoine Semenyo due to injury, with Andoni Iraola making four changes to the team that lost to Aston Villa prior to the international break. West Ham switched to a back five as they made two changes from their 3-2 win over Burnley. Lucas Paqueta missed the trip to the Vitality Stadium due to suspension, while 19-year-old Luis Guilherme made his first start of the season.

Bournemouth were without Antoine Semenyo through injury, and having failed to show the same impetus in attack without him, were punished by an all too familiar face.

Image: Callum Wilson opens the scoring for West Ham

A long ball from Areola was brought down well by Wilson who fired through the arms of the oustretched Djordje Petrovic to give the visitors the lead. The forward doubled his tally shortly after with another fine finish from close range as he continued his chase to join the Premier League 100 club.

The second half was as one-sided as you could get. Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to take Wilson off early in the half left the Hammers with no outlet in attack and Bournemouth's sustained pressure eventually paid off.

Image: Bournemouth's Enes Unal celebrates his equalising goal

Marcus Tavernier smashed a penalty past Areola to pull one back, before Enes Unal equalised in his second game back from a serious knee injury within 55 seconds of coming on the pitch.

Image: Tavernier pulled one back from the penalty spot for the Cherries

The hosts had the momentum and looked certain to walk away with all three points, but Areola produced several stunning saves to hand a floundering Irons a crucial point despite Bournemouth accumulating an xG of 4.08.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Petrovic (5), Cook (8), Diakite (6), Senesi (6), Truffert (6), Adams (6), Scott (5), Brooks (6), Tavernier (7), Kroupi Jr (6), Evanilson (7)



Subs: Jimenez (6), Christie (6), Adli (6), Unal (7)



West Hame: Areola (9), Todibo (6), Igor (6), Kilman (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Fernandes (5), Potts (6), Diouf (7), Bowen (6), Wilson (8), Guilherme (5)



Subs: Walker-Peters (5), Soucek (6), Fullkrug (5)



Player of the Match: Areola

The result means West Ham climb out of the relegation zone despite being level on points and goal difference with Leeds, while Bournemouth miss out on a place in the top four.

More to follow.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?