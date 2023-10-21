Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves: Sasa Kalajdzic scores late winner on Gary O'Neil's return to Vitality Stadium

Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner to give Wolves a 2-1 victory over 10-player Bournemouth on Gary O'Neil's return to Vitality Stadium.

Wolves boss O'Neil, back on the south coast for the first time since being sacked as Bournemouth head coach in June, returned to haunt his former club and keep them winless in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola.

Matheus Cunha's fine strike (47) and Kalajdzic's 88th-minute finish completed an impressive comeback for the visitors after Dominic Solanke had given Bournemouth an early lead (17).

Lewis Cook saw red for a headbutt on Hee-Chan Hwang in the 54th minute and Wolves took full advantage to extend their unbeaten run in the league to four games. Bournemouth stay in the relegation zone.

Image: Matheus Cunha equalised for Wolves with a stunning strike immediately after the break

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (5), Aarons (6), Zabarnyi (6), Kelly (6), Kerkez (6), Scott (6), Cook (4), Tavernier (6), Billing (6), Brooks (7), Solanke (7).



Subs: Rothwell (6), Christie (6), Ouattara (6), Senesi (n/a), Moore (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (6), Kilman (7), Dawson (8), Toti (6), Doherty (7), Gomes (6), Traore (6), Ait-Nouri (6), Neto (8), Cunha (7), Hwang (7).



Subs: Doyle (7), Sarabia (6), Kalajdzic (7).



Player of the match: Pedro Neto.

How O'Neil came back to haunt Bournemouth

While O'Neil insisted his first trip back to Bournemouth was strictly business, one could forgive any deja vu he might have experienced standing in the opposite dugout, now managing the team he faced as a first-time Premier League head coach last season.

This time it was a Cherries player, not a manager, who marked his Premier League debut with Iraola handing now-fit summer signing Alex Scott a start.

Team news Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola made four changes from the side that started the 3-0 defeat at Everton before the international break. Alex Scott recovered from injury and made his long-awaited Cherries debut following his summer move from Bristol City. Scott replaced Ryan Christie in midfield. Max Aarons, Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks also came in. Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi and Dango Ouattara dropped out. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil made two enforced changes from the team that drew 1-1 with West Midlands rivals Aston Villa on October 8. Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore replaced Nelson Semedo and Mario Lemina, who were both suspended.

Both keepers were tested early, the hosts working the ball to David Brooks, who forced Jose Sa into a simple save with a rolling effort from the right. A flurry of activity at the other end of the pitch soon saw Pedro Neto - making his 100th Premier League appearance - smash an effort off the crossbar, Cunha denied by Cherries keeper Neto, and Hwang - in the hunt for his seventh goal in nine games - nod wide.

With the unrelenting back-and-forth nature of the period still sustained it felt like a goal was imminent, and it soon came via another well-linked sequence beginning with Brooks finding Philip Billing. The Denmark international slipped the ball to Solanke, who opened the scoring with a backheeled finish from six yards out, the 1-0 advantage standing at the break despite both sides threatening.

Image: Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a 17th-minute lead on the south coast

Wolves were level less than two minutes after the restart when Cunha fired past a diving Neto and soon it all began to unravel for the hosts, who were down to 10 players after Cook went in for a headbutt on Hwang and was shown a straight red.

The mood in the stadium, bursting with hope after Solanke's opener, quickly soured as the officials broke up the ensuing fracas, though spirits were somewhat lifted when substitute Ryan Christie was able to break loose and force Sa into a low save. The hosts were then given a boost when Neto squandered a late chance by firing his effort over the crossbar.

Image: Matheus Cunha equalised for Wolves with a stunning strike immediately after the break

Image: Bournemouth's Lewis Cook was shown a red card in the second half for a headbutt on Hee-Chan Hwang

The Cherries sparked back to life after Dango Ouattara battled to win the ball deep inside Wolves' half and had chances through Joe Rothwell and Billing, but after deftly defending deep into the second half, saw a potential point slip away when Hwang played through Kalajdzic, who side-footed in the winner.

How the match played out...

Opta stats: Unwanted record for Bournemouth

Defeat for Bournemouth means this is now the first time in their Football League history they've failed to win any of their opening nine league games (D3 L6).

No side in the Premier League this season has dropped more points from winning positions than Bournemouth (11 - level with Brentford).

Pedro Neto's assist for Matheus Cunha's goal is his sixth in the Premier League this season, no player has more. It's his joint-most in a single campaign in the competition, previously doing so in 2020-21.

Wolves have won a Premier League game despite conceding the opening goal for the first time since February 2023 away to Southampton (2-1), having lost 10 of the 11 such games since (D1).

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Bournemouth host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday October 28; kick-off 3pm.

Wolves' next match is live on Sky Sports against Newcastle at Molineux, also on October 28; kick-off 5.30pm.