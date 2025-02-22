 Skip to content
Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.

Vitality StadiumAttendance11,206.

Bournemouth 0

  • I Zabarnyi (sent off 31st minute)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

  • M Cunha (36th minute)

Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves: Matheus Cunha's winner boosts survival bid after Illia Zabarnyi’s red card

Report and free match highlights as Wolves win 1-0 at 10-player Bournemouth to move five points clear of the relegation zone; Matheus Cunha's first-half winner the difference on the south coast; Brazilian's goal came five minutes after Illia Zabarnyi’s red card following a VAR review

Saturday 22 February 2025 17:29, UK

Highlights of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Wolves

Wolves moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at 10-player Bournemouth as Matheus Cunha scored the winner five minutes after Illia Zabarnyi’s red card.

Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi was sent off in the 31st minute for a studs-up tackle on the shin of Rayan Ait-Nouri after referee Michael Salisbury overturned his yellow card call following a VAR review at the pitchside monitor.

The visitors then quickly made their advantage count as Cunha clinically finished to score his 13th league goal of the season and net for a fourth consecutive game in all competitions.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Vitality Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Image: Matheus Cunha celebrates his first-half goal

Wolves failed to finish the game off in the second half as winter-window signing Marshall Munetsi missed a glorious chance on his first start for the club.

Bournemouth failed to have a shot on target in the second half as Andoni Iraola's side missed the chance to move into the Premier League's top four in a dent to their Champions League qualification hopes.

But at the other end of the table, it was a vital afternoon for Vitor Pereira's side as they clung on for a first away league win of 2025 to boost their hopes of survival as relegation rivals Ipswich lost at home to Tottenham.

Story of the match in stats...

