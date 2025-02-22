Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.
Vitality StadiumAttendance11,206.
Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves: Matheus Cunha's winner boosts survival bid after Illia Zabarnyi’s red card
Report and free match highlights as Wolves win 1-0 at 10-player Bournemouth to move five points clear of the relegation zone; Matheus Cunha's first-half winner the difference on the south coast; Brazilian's goal came five minutes after Illia Zabarnyi’s red card following a VAR review
Saturday 22 February 2025 17:29, UK
Wolves moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at 10-player Bournemouth as Matheus Cunha scored the winner five minutes after Illia Zabarnyi’s red card.
Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi was sent off in the 31st minute for a studs-up tackle on the shin of Rayan Ait-Nouri after referee Michael Salisbury overturned his yellow card call following a VAR review at the pitchside monitor.
The visitors then quickly made their advantage count as Cunha clinically finished to score his 13th league goal of the season and net for a fourth consecutive game in all competitions.
Wolves failed to finish the game off in the second half as winter-window signing Marshall Munetsi missed a glorious chance on his first start for the club.
Bournemouth failed to have a shot on target in the second half as Andoni Iraola's side missed the chance to move into the Premier League's top four in a dent to their Champions League qualification hopes.
But at the other end of the table, it was a vital afternoon for Vitor Pereira's side as they clung on for a first away league win of 2025 to boost their hopes of survival as relegation rivals Ipswich lost at home to Tottenham.