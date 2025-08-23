Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.
Vitality StadiumAttendance11,070.
Bournemouth 1-0 Wolves: Marcus Tavernier strike edges Cherries to first win of season against 10-man visitors
Report and free match highlights from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Wolves at the Vitality Stadium; Marcus Tavernier's first-half strike was enough for the points; Toti Gomes dismissed in second half for a professional foul on Evanilson
Saturday 23 August 2025 17:33, UK
Bournemouth got up and running for the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Wolves, who had Toti Gomes sent-off for a professional foul.
Despite falling to a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on the opening weekend, the Cherries looked full of verve and confidence as they took a fourth-minute lead through Marcus Tavernier's deflected strike.
It could have been more in a dominant opening spell but Antoine Semenyo crashed the crossbar from close range.
Wolves rarely threatened and their task became tougher when Gomes was shown a straight red card for shoving Evanilson over when the Bournemouth player was scampering through on goal.
Andoni Iraola's hosts had plenty of chances to make the result more comfortable but were forced to endure a nervy ending.
Team news: Arias makes first start
Andoni Iraola named new signings Ben Gannon-Doak and Amine Adli on the bench as he stuck with the starting XI which began the campaign against the champions, while Wolves gave a full debut to Colombia winger Jhon Arias in place of Andre following a 4-0 thrashing at home to Manchester City.
- Wolves gave a full debut to Colombia winger Jhon Arias in place of Andre following a 4-0 thrashing at home to Manchester City.
Semenyo, who suffered racial abuse before scoring twice at Anfield, threatened throughout the game off the left, while Tyler Adams brought a fine save out of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Morocco winger Amine Adli - a midweek arrival in a £25m deal from Bayer Leverkusen - was brought on for his Bournemouth debut in the 66th minute.
Jorgen Strand Larsen's header from Ki-Jana Hoever's centre in the first half forced a diving save out of Bournemouth keeper Djordje Petrovic as Wolves chased an equaliser without really ever convincing in the final third.
Player ratings:
Bournemouth: Petrovic (7), Smith (7), Diakite (7), Senesi (7), Truffert (7), Adams (8), Tavernier (7), Scott (6), Brooks (7), Semenyo (8), Evanilson (8)
Subs: Adli (7), Christie (7), Kluivert (7)
Wolves: Sa (7), Doherty (6), Agbadou (5), Gomes (5), Wolfe (6), Hoever (6), Joao Gomes (7), Munetsi (6), Bellegarde (4), Arias (5), Strand Larsen (6)
Subs: Hugo Bueno (7), Andre (7), Santiago Bueno (6), Hwang (6)
Player of the Match: Semenyo
It's two defeats on the spin for them and stretching the form further back, Vitor Pereira's side have lost five of their last six Premier League games.