Bracknell Town 0-3 Ipswich Town: Freddie Ladapo on target as Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys reach FA Cup second round

Battling seventh-tier Bracknell suffered a 3-0 FA Cup first-round defeat to League One outfit Ipswich.

The visitors' class eventually told as a second-half spree killed off the Southern League Premier Division South side's fairy-tale run, their first appearance in the first round since 2000.

Captain Dan Bayliss' own goal broke the resistance before Freddie Ladapo and Panutche Camara set up a clash with another non-league side, Buxton, in the second round.

Image: Kieran McKenna's Ipswich have not progressed past the FA Cup second round since the 2018/19 campaign

Bracknell stopper Michael Eacott twice produced good saves to keep out Ladapo, either side of his glaring first-half miss.

But winger Kane Vincent-Young turned the game on its head within seven second-half minutes.

First it was heartbreak for Bayliss as he turned Vincent-Young's drilled cross into his own net in the 66th minute.

Image: Bracknell held their League One opponents at bay for more than an hour

And then he provided a fine ball for Ladapo to finally find the back of the net.

The 26-year-old Vincent-Young was denied a goal of his own by the offside flag.

Summer signing Camara added the finishing touch with his first goal for the club nine minutes from time after a deadly counter-attack.

Alvechurch draw Forest Green in FA Cup second round

Non-League Alvechurch have been rewarded for their FA Cup giant-killing exploits with a trip to Forest Green in the second round.

The Worcestershire-based side, who play in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central Division and are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, stunned Sky Bet League One side Cheltenham on Saturday.

Image: Danny Waldrdon celebrates after his two goals helped Alvechurch beat League One side Cheltenham

They will now play another team from the third tier in 23rd-placed Forest Green, who themselves saw off non-League South Shields, following Monday's draw.

In another intriguing tie, Wrexham, one of the National League pacesetters, host National League South Farnborough.

Wrexham, who have been rejuvenated following their high-profile Hollywood takeover last year, eased past Oldham at the weekend while Farnborough overcame Sutton.

Ebbsfleet, also of the National League South, host League One opposition in Fleetwood while National League North high-flyers King's Lynn take on League Two Stevenage.

National League South Chippenham, who claimed a shock win over League One Lincoln, face another side from the same division in Burton.

Curzon Ashton will face Grimsby if they can see off Cambridge and Solihull will play Harrogate if they get past Hartlepool. Barnet or Chelmsford, meanwhile, will head to Accrington and Woking will host Exeter if they can knock out

Oxford.

There is an all-League One clash between Portsmouth and MK Dons and two League Two sides in Walsall and Carlisle will face each other.

FA Cup second round draw in full

Ties will be played on the weekend of November 25-27

Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United vs Grimsby

Wrexham vs Farnborough

Accrington vs Barnet or Chelmsford

Ebbsfleet vs Fleetwood

Ipswich vs Buxton

Barnsley vs Crewe

Forest Green vs Alvechurch

Portsmouth vs MK Dons

Shrewsbury vs Peterborough or Salford

Solihull Moors or Hartlepool vs Harrogate

King's Lynn Town vs Stevenage

Charlton vs Stockport

Bristol Rovers vs Boreham Wood

Dagenham & Redbridge vs AFC Fylde or Gillingham

Woking or Oxford United vs Exeter

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield

Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon vs Chesterfield

Burton vs Chippenham Town

Walsall vs Carlisle

Newport vs Torquay or Derby