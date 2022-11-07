Bracknell Town 0-3 Ipswich Town: Freddie Ladapo on target as Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys reach FA Cup second round

Bracknell Town vs Ipswich Town. The FA Cup First Round.
Bottom Meadow.
Match report from the FA Cup first-round clash between Bracknell Town and Ipswich Town at Bottom Meadow as a Dan Bayliss own goal and further strikes from Freddie Ladapo and Panutche Camara sent Tractor Boys into second round, where they will face National League North side Buxton
Monday 7 November 2022 22:18, UK
Battling seventh-tier Bracknell suffered a 3-0 FA Cup first-round defeat to League One outfit Ipswich.
The visitors' class eventually told as a second-half spree killed off the Southern League Premier Division South side's fairy-tale run, their first appearance in the first round since 2000.
Captain Dan Bayliss' own goal broke the resistance before Freddie Ladapo and Panutche Camara set up a clash with another non-league side, Buxton, in the second round.
Bracknell stopper Michael Eacott twice produced good saves to keep out Ladapo, either side of his glaring first-half miss.
But winger Kane Vincent-Young turned the game on its head within seven second-half minutes.
First it was heartbreak for Bayliss as he turned Vincent-Young's drilled cross into his own net in the 66th minute.
And then he provided a fine ball for Ladapo to finally find the back of the net.
The 26-year-old Vincent-Young was denied a goal of his own by the offside flag.
Summer signing Camara added the finishing touch with his first goal for the club nine minutes from time after a deadly counter-attack.
Non-League Alvechurch have been rewarded for their FA Cup giant-killing exploits with a trip to Forest Green in the second round.
The Worcestershire-based side, who play in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central Division and are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, stunned Sky Bet League One side Cheltenham on Saturday.
They will now play another team from the third tier in 23rd-placed Forest Green, who themselves saw off non-League South Shields, following Monday's draw.
In another intriguing tie, Wrexham, one of the National League pacesetters, host National League South Farnborough.
Wrexham, who have been rejuvenated following their high-profile Hollywood takeover last year, eased past Oldham at the weekend while Farnborough overcame Sutton.
Ebbsfleet, also of the National League South, host League One opposition in Fleetwood while National League North high-flyers King's Lynn take on League Two Stevenage.
National League South Chippenham, who claimed a shock win over League One Lincoln, face another side from the same division in Burton.
Curzon Ashton will face Grimsby if they can see off Cambridge and Solihull will play Harrogate if they get past Hartlepool. Barnet or Chelmsford, meanwhile, will head to Accrington and Woking will host Exeter if they can knock out
Oxford.
There is an all-League One clash between Portsmouth and MK Dons and two League Two sides in Walsall and Carlisle will face each other.
Ties will be played on the weekend of November 25-27
Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United vs Grimsby
Wrexham vs Farnborough
Accrington vs Barnet or Chelmsford
Ebbsfleet vs Fleetwood
Ipswich vs Buxton
Barnsley vs Crewe
Forest Green vs Alvechurch
Portsmouth vs MK Dons
Shrewsbury vs Peterborough or Salford
Solihull Moors or Hartlepool vs Harrogate
King's Lynn Town vs Stevenage
Charlton vs Stockport
Bristol Rovers vs Boreham Wood
Dagenham & Redbridge vs AFC Fylde or Gillingham
Woking or Oxford United vs Exeter
Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield
Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon vs Chesterfield
Burton vs Chippenham Town
Walsall vs Carlisle
Newport vs Torquay or Derby