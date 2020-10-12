Bradford 0-1 Harrogate: Lloyd Kerry on target for League Two new boys

Lloyd Kerry scored a 73rd-minute winner as League Two new boys Harrogate Town gained a 1-0 win at Yorkshire rivals Bradford.

In the first league meeting between the clubs, Bradford suffered their first home league defeat for almost a year.

Harrogate's aggressive, high-energy approach caused Bradford problems in a the first half and the Bantams had to thank their skipper, keeper Richard O'Donnell, for three fine saves to keep out the lively visitors.

He did well to turn a 20-yard shot from George Thomson over the bar in the fifth minute and was forced to dive full length to parry a rasping 20-yard shot from Kerry in the 22nd minute.

O'Donnell was injured in trying to re-gather the ball as former Bradford striker Jon Stead swooped on the rebound and had to receive treatment before play resumed.

His best save, though, came in the 34thmiute when he dived to turn Stead's goalbound header round the post.

Bradford were less threating but Billy Clarke and Clayton Donaldson both tested James Belshaw in the visitors' goal with long-range efforts.

Half-time substitute Callum Cooke had a great chance to put Bradford ahead in the 49th minute when Donaldson's pass provided the opening but he shot wide of the far post.

Harrogate's winner came when Kerry neatly turned Ryan Fallowfield's right-wing cross into the far corner off the net.

Debutant substitute Austin Samuels, on loan from Wolves, missed a late chance to equalise for Bradford but sliced his shot wide.