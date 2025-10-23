Brann 3-0 Rangers: Danny Röhl suffers defeat in his first game as Gers drop bottom of Europa League table

Rangers' continued defensive frailties saw the Danny Röhl era begin with defeat to Brann as they dropped bottom of the Europa League table.

The German, who was appointed on Monday, vowed to put winning ahead of attractive football, but his side managed neither in Norway.

There was some fortune in Brann's opener - Bard Finne's ball came off John Souttar and fell to Emil Korvig to send past Jack Butland.

But Jacob Sorensen and Noah Holm were gifted goals - albeit deserved - as the extent of the challenge Röhl faces was laid bare.

Rangers managed just one shot on target, and they remain without a point from their opening three games in the competition.

New head coach, same old defensive problems

Image: Röhl spoke to some of Rangers' travelling support at full-time

It seems there will be no quick fix for Gers fans desperate to see the Ibrox club shake themselves out of their lethargy.

With five remaining Europa League games against tough opposition, progress into the knockout phase looks unlikely and after a sobering debut, the former Sheffield Wednesday boss now has to prepare his side to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday.

Röhl's first team selection saw him bring in defender Nasser Djiga and much-maligned 21-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti for Derek Cornelius and Bojan Miovski, who were both on the bench.

Image: Youssef Chermiti started for Rangers in Bergen, missing a chance to open the scoring

Sporting director Keven Thelwell had this week defended the signing of unproven Chermiti for £10m from Everton and he found little joy with some early touches and missed a first-half sitter but his team mates were really no better.

The home side looked more fluid and organised and in the 14th minute Eivind Helland headed a corner wide before Gers keeper Jack Butland made a terrific save from Ulrik Mathisen's point-blank header, after he was set up by Holm.

Image: Brann's Emil Kornvig scores to make it 1-0

Butland then parried Bard Finne's angled-drive before Holm fired over the bar but Rangers came back and Norway international Thelo Aasgaard miskicked 14 yards from goal after taking a pass from skipper James Tavernier.

There was more profligacy when Chermiti meekly headed a curling Nicolas Raskin cross into the hands of Brann keeper Mathias Dyngeland.

The Norwegian side had regained control when Finne raced into the box with Tavernier nowhere to be seen but although he took a poor touch as defender John Souttar challenged, the ball moved past Butland with Kornvig first there to knock it into the net.

It was more of the same after the break for Rangers and the second goal was soon conceded, after Gers winger Oliver Antman conceded a foul wide on the left.

Image: Rangers have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 25 away games

When Finne curled the free-kick into the box Sorensen easily got away from defender Jayden Meghoma to knock the ball past Butland.

Antman made way for Mikey Moore, who flashed a cross from Meghoma over the bar from 12 yards but Holm was more clinical from the same distance when a cross from Vetle Dragsnes landed at his feet.

For frustrated Gers fans, it was a new face in the dugout but the same old frailties on the pitch.

'I learnt a lot'

Image: Röhl remains confident he can turn Rangers' fortunes around

Rangers head coach Danny Röhl:

"After a 3-0 defeat, we can speak about the conceded goals, but the performance of the whole team was not good enough.

"I think everyone hoped we'd have the start when I arrive. In football, you can wish something, but in reality I have to work hard with the group and my players. But I am totally convinced we can make the turnaround.

"I learnt a lot about individual profiles. To see them on the pitch, under pressure, what they can do, what we have to improve. It is my job now to find quick solutions.

"I apologised [to the fans for the performance], it is so far away from Glasgow, and they come here and see a 3-0 defeat. This is something nobody deserved.

"We played today a team who was organised and aggressive, and did the basics right - we didn't."

'A disgraceful performance'

Image: Captain James Tavernier says it's 'too easy' to play against Rangers

Rangers captain James Tavernier:

"It's a disgraceful performance, it's as simple as that.

"You can get instructions from managers, but we simply have to put that on the pitch and we were just second best: first ball, second balls, not enough fight. And I shouldn't be saying that - for a player of Rangers, that should be the given.

"You should want to fight, go for the ball, even if it's a scrappy game, you've got to make it a scrappy game, but it's just far too easy at this minute playing against us.

"That's the hurtful thing about this all."

Röhl faced with huge challenge

Image: Brann's Emil Kornvig scores to make it 1-0

Sky Sports' Alison Conroy:

Bottom of the Europa League with no points, but none of the blame lies with Danny Röhl.

The extent of the mess he has to fix following Russell Martin's departure was clear to see in Bergen. They were second to every ball with nothing new from the players, although what could be expected after just two training sessions with a struggling side who have now conceded in each of their last 25 away games?

Lapses of concentration continue to be to blame for the goals they are losing. That will be one of the first things the new head coach will have to fix as he targets winning before attractive football.

The German has inherited a side severely lacking in confidence and facing a struggle to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Next up is Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership. Usually, Rangers would be happy to be back home, but they've yet to win a league game there this season.

