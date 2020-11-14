Brazil 1-0 Venezuela: Roberto Firmino on target for Selecao

Brazil produced an unconvincingly display to beat Venezuela 1-0 at home, but that was enough for Tite's team to take the lead in South American World Cup qualifying with nine points from three matches.

The winning goal in Sao Paulo was scored by Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino from close range in the 67th minute.

Brazil did not have six players from their original squad for the match, including injured superstar Neymar. They will also be absent for Tuesday's clash at Uruguay, who had earlier beat Colombia away 3-0.

Uruguay are in fourth position after the win in Barranquilla with six points, one behind second-placed Argentina.

The top four teams will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will go into an inter-continental playoff.

The Brazilians had four goals disallowed during the match, three for offside reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee and one because of a foul.

But that did not hide the flaws of a disorganised team that had lost Neymar, midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defenders Eder Milito, Rodrigo Caio and Gabriel Menino for the match.

Venezuela defended well during most of the match, but created little for Man City goalkeeper Ederson to have to deal with.

The only goal of the match at the Morumbi stadium came when midfielder Everton Ribeiro crossed from the right, left-back Renan Lodi won an aerial contest with the Venezuelan defence and the ball ended up at the feet of Firmino, who netted.

Firmino has now scored in all three Brazil matches in World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil's last defeat in South American World Cup qualifiers was at Chile in 2015, but the performance and the absent players gave the impression that record is at serious risk at Uruguay.