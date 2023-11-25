Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Kai Havertz scores late header to send Gunners top of Premier League

Brentford vs Arsenal. Premier League.
Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,201.
Report and free match highlights as sub Kai Havertz sends Arsenal top; Aaron Ramsdale error leads to Declan Rice making goal-line clearance and Leandro Trossard goal for Arsenal ruled out by VAR before half-time; Oleksandr Zinchenko clears goal-bound header from Neal Maupay in second half
Saturday 25 November 2023 20:08, UK
Kai Havertz came off the bench to score a late header and send Arsenal top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Brentford.
Aaron Ramsdale initially made a shaky return on his first start since September due to David Raya being ineligible to face his parent club and was spared by a superb goal-line clearance from Declan Rice in the first half after making an error.
Arsenal thought they had taken the lead when Leandro Trossard nodded in before the break but he was ruled offside following a VAR check.
Brentford pushed for a winner in the second half as Arsenal stuttered. The Gunners had Oleksandr Zinchenko to thank for making a goal-line block to deny substitute Neal Maupay before snatching victory in the final minute when Havertz headed in from Bukayo Saka's cross.
Brentford: Flekken (6), Pinnock (7), Norgaard (6), Wissa (6), Ghoddos (6), Onyeka (6), Mee (7), Mbeumo (6), Ajer (6), Janelt (7), Yarmoliuk (6).
Subs: Maupay (6), Baptiste (6), Lewis-Potter (n/a), Jorgensen (n/a)
Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Tomiyasu (7), Gabriel (7), Saliba (7), Zinchenko (7); Rice (7), Odegaard (6), Trossard (6); Saka (7), Jesus (6), Martinelli (6).
Subs: Nketiah (6), Havertz (7), Jorginho (n/a), White (n/a)
Player of the Match: Oleksandr Zinchenko
Ramsdale was taunted by the Brentford fans with every touch and he nearly gifted them the lead in the 14th minute.
The goalkeeper dallied in the six-yard box and was tackled by Yoane Wissa, the ball breaking for Bryan Mbeumo, whose shot was superbly blocked on the line by Rice with Wissa unable to turn home the rebound.
Ramsdale then had his head in his shirt after his attempt to throw the ball out bounced just yards in front of him and straight to Brentford.
At the other end, Arsenal were composed, probing the opposition's defence with patient attacks. Mark Flekken had denied a deflected Gabriel Jesus shot moments before Arsenal thought they had taken the lead.
Trossard pounced to nod in from close range but the VAR ruled the goal out as the forward was offside from Jesus' initial header which had been parried into the air by Flekken.
Brentford had the better of the second half without creating many clear chances. Maupay's close-range header was brilliantly kept out by Zinchenko which galvanised the Gunners.
Rice drove them forward, seeing a deflected shot go narrowly wide before Havertz made the telling impact. Saka cut in from the right and sent a cross to the back post where Havertz' stooping header crept past Flekken.
|Goals
|Havertz
|Assists
|Saka
|Bonus points
|Zinchenko (3pts), Saka (2pts), Tomiyasu (1pt)
Brentford host Luton in the Premier League on Saturday December 3; kick-off 3pm.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are in Champions League action on Wednesday when they host RC Lens; kick-off 8pm.
They then host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday December 2; kick-off 3pm.