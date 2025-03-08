Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins haunts former club again in Premier League to boost European hopes

Ollie Watkins scored against his former club Brentford again to boost Aston Villa's European hopes with a gritty 1-0 victory.

Watkins struck his sixth goal in seven games against Brentford since leaving the club in 2020 as Villa moved up to seventh, one point behind sixth-placed Brighton.

The 29-year-old striker raced down the hosts' right four minutes into the second half and was allowed to drive into the box before sending a low shot that flicked off Nathan Collins' right shin and through the legs of goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Player ratings: Brentford: Flekken (7); Ajer (6), Collins (6), Pinnock (7), Lewis-Potter (7); Norgaard (6), Janelt (6); Mbeumo (6), Damsgaard (7), Schade (7); Wissa (6).



Subs: Jensen (6).



Aston Villa: Olsen (8); Disasi (8), Konsa (8), Mings (8), Digne (8); McGinn (6), Tielemans (8); Bailey (6), Rogers (7), Ramsey (6); Watkins (8).



Subs: Cash (6), Kamara (6), Rashford (6), Malen (n/a).



Player of the Match: Axel Disasi

Team news: Christian Norgaard returned to captain Brentford after missing their last match with a concussion.

Emiliano Martinez and Marco Asensio were missing for Aston Villa with muscle injuries. Robin Olsen started in goal, with Jacob Ramsey replacing Marcus Rashford on the left.

Watkins did not celebrate the goal, which was in stark contrast to this fixture last season when he pointed at a home supporter after netting Villa's winner because of "personal abuse" he received during the match.

Villa showed two sides to their game, playing with composure and class in the first half before defending resolutely for most of the second.

Brentford improved significantly after Morgan Rogers' strike was ruled out for offside by VAR within 60 seconds of Watkins' goal.

Tyrone Mings and Axel Disasi made several crucial blocks and tackles to prevent an equaliser although the latter clumsily cleaned out Kevin Schade and team-mate Matty Cash after slipping in the box and survived another penalty appeal when Schade went down under pressure.

"It's a penalty, the first one," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. "Disasi is clearly taking him out, as far as I know you're not allowed to do that. The second one is more soft, and we want a higher threshold on penalties, but you still go through the back of him, you can't do that, anywhere else on the pitch would be a foul."

Keane Lewis-Potter went closest to equalising with his strike from the edge of the box that came back off the right post.

Watkins had the chance to torment Brentford further when he raced through on goal late on but saw his chip saved by Flekken as Villa earned only their second victory in nine attempts following a Champions League fixture.

'The first was a blatant penalty'

Brentford defender Keane Lewis-Potter to Sky Sports on two penalty shouts for his side:

"The first one is definitely a penalty. He clears him out. I have spoken to lads who have seen it back and it is a pen. VAR need to check that.

"Why would I lie about a blatant pen like that?"

Disasi: We gave the perfect answer

Aston Villa defender and player of the match Axel Disasi told Sky Sports:

"After playing in the Champions League it's hard to win, but I think today we deserved the three points. In the first half we played very well. At the beginning of the second half we scored, and then we saw the character of the team.

"We need to be more consistent. After the game we lost against Palace [in Villa's last league game], we were hungry and wanted to correct it. The game today was the perfect answer because everyone was fighting."

Frank: We deserved more

Image: Tyrone Mings stretches to block Kevin Schade's shot

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told Sky Sports:

"We created many dangerous situations without really having the margins. I'm really pleased with my team - especially in the second half, I feel we deserved more than we got. We played with great intensity, played forward and put them under pressure.

"Of course we dream and want to end as high as possible. You could see [Villa] felt the pressure because they had to win. They have signed five great players [in the winter transfer window] - that's what we're competing against."

Emery: Victory gives us belief in European push

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said:

"We started the first 45 minutes dominating more, controlling the game, creating chances, getting the ball, creating corners and we didn't concede a lot of them.

"The second half we scored the goal and then they started progressively dominating more than us. It was a match for our defensive position of the players, our commitment defensively to try to get a clean sheet through Olsen.

"He did a fantastic job today, and the back four as well and we achieved it. Those three give us confidence and belief in the Premier League and we will try to continue fighting for a European position."

Story of the match in stats...