Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa: Dango Ouattara nets winner on debut to hand Keith Andrews first win as Bees boss

Dango Ouattara's sparking debut display saw Brentford edge Aston Villa 1-0 and make Bees fans forget all about the departed Bryan Mbeumo and the absent Yoane Wissa at a rocking Gtech.

The £42m arrival from Bournemouth gave the visiting defence, including Pau Torres - in for the suspended Ezri Konsa - a torrid afternoon as he linked up nicely with striker Igor Thiago, whose clever flick-on created the winner to hand Keith Andrews his first victory in charge of the Bees.

With Wissa once again absent from Brentford's starting line-up as the forward tries to force through a move to Newcastle United before the summer window shuts on September 1, the way the home team's three-man frontline linked up will give Andrews real hope for this season - despite all the pre-match gloom after their limp opening-day loss at Nottingham Forest.

Team news Yoane Wissa was still absent from the Brentford squad, but Mikkel Damsgaard returned in midfield following the birth of his child. Jordan Henderson made his first start and Dango Outtara came in on the right flank for his debut.



Aston Villa recalled Emiliano Martinez with the 'keeper back from a ban after his sending-off at Old Trafford on the final day of last season. Pau Torres also got the nod in central defence, replacing the suspended Ezri Konsa.

Returning playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard also reminded everyone of his importance to Brentford with a controlled first-half display in the middle of the park, almost capped off with a fine strike that was correctly disallowed for a foul by Nathan Collins on Emiliano Martinez in the build-up.

Villa, meanwhile, were shot shy in the first half after struggling in front of goal in their opening-day goalless draw at home to Newcastle United, mustering just one shot on target before the interval, only to improve markedly in the second period.

But that elusive first goal of the new campaign evaded Unai Emery's team as the hosts hung on for a first win of the season that moves them up to 10th in the table, while Villa are languishing down in 16th place after the opening two matches.

