Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth: Yoane Wissa scores twice as Bees stay unbeaten in Premier League at home

Brentford twice came from behind to stay unbeaten at home in the Premier League in a pulsating 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Bournemouth had been on an impressive run, beating title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal in their last three games, but came unstuck in west London despite leading twice through Evanilson's opener and then Justin Kluivert's goal from a set-piece routine.

Yoane Wissa scored twice against Bournemouth, his second proving to be the winner and the third goal in a frantic 10-minute period in the second half that saw Brentford equalise just 21 seconds after the restart following Kluivert's strike that made it 2-1.

Image: Yoane Wissa makes it 3-2 to Brentford

Image: Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert (right) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game

Mikkel Damsgaard scored that equaliser, beating Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga at his near post on a shaky afternoon for the Chelsea loanee, raising eyebrows about Andoni Iraola's decision to drop Mark Travers after two impressive stand-in displays.

Team news Tyler Adams made his first start of the season for Bournemouth after injury.

Andoni Iraola dropped Mark Travers in favour of the returning Kepa, despite the deputy being a star performer in the last two games.

Bournemouth scored the opener after Sepp van den Berg's poor backpass was pounced on by Evanilson, the club-record signing rounding goalkeeper Mark Flekken to score a career-best third goal in three games after netting against City and Aston Villa.

Image: Evanilson celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game

Brentford were second best until the opener but fought their way back into the game by becoming more physical, equalising through Wissa's header at the back post after a long throw-in. His second, in the second half, was a lovely, chipped finish.

Thomas Franks' side, who move one place above Bournemouth into 10th, had to cling on to maintain their unbeaten home record, with substitute Dean Huijsen striking the bar late on, as they bounced back from defeat at Fulham on Monday.

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (6), Van den Berg (5), Pinnock (7), Collins (7), Damsgaard (8), Jensen (7), Janelt (7), Norgaard (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Wissa (9), Mbeumo (7).



Subs: Konak (6), Yarmoliuk (6), Carvalho (6), Schade (6).



Bournemouth: Kepa (4), Kerkez (7), Senesi (5), Zabarnyi (6), Smith (5), Christie (7), Cook (7), Adams (6), Kluivert (7), Semenyo (6), Evanilson (7).



Subs: Brooks (6), Tavernier (6), Unal (6), Huijsen (6), Araujo (6).



Player of the Match: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Iraola: There was a clear penalty on Evanilson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andoni Iraola said it was frustrating as he felt Bournemouth controlled the game and deserved to win the match

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was disappointed to lose at Brentford, in a game he said went largely as they had planned for, and bemoaned the officials failing to give a penalty for a challenge on Evanilson in the second half.

"It's a hard one for us, because I'm very happy with the performance, especially in the first half. In the second half, we couldn't make the difference.

"In the second half, we had less rhythm. The game become more stop-start, there were more set-plays. Probably the key moment is when we conceded after going up 2-1.

"More or less, the game was what we expected. We have to manage these situations much better and they punished us, but our performance deserved much, much more today."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he added: "For me there is a clear penalty on Evanilson in front of the goalkeeper."

Frank on 'insanely good' Brentford goal return

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank praised his players for their ‘bounce back’ mentality after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised his side's free-scoring start to the season - they have the joint-most goals in the Premier League on 22 - but acknowledged the need to improve defensively after conceding two or more for the fifth game running in the league.

"The bounce-back mentality was unbelievably good. Maybe even more impressive than if we just had won 3-0 because we actually played bad the first 20 minutes. Bournemouth were better than us.

"We gave them clearly the first goal and then one or two other chances. But after that goal we stepped up and we found some of that great bounce-back mentality. The rest of the half was very even. Maybe slightly up for us and we scored a fine goal.

"Second half we are clearly the best team on the pitch. It was well laid on the short corner from them and then they had that lofted cross in the end. Besides that, I think we gave nothing away in the second half and we are very dangerous going forward."

Asked about conceding seven goals in their last three league games, Frank said: "I am a positive guy. So I am more focusing on the positive. And the positive is that we are a very dangerous team going forward.

"We must be up there [as a team that's scored the most goals]. That is incredible. We are Brentford. I think that is insanely good. I think people don't understand how good it is.

"But of course, I am also very ambitious and I would love us to win 3-0 today."

Opta stats: Brentford's throw-in threat pays dividends

● This is the first time Bournemouth have lost a Premier League game in which they have led twice, while it's now three defeats in their last four league matches on the road (D1).

● Brentford have scored eight goals from throw-ins in the Premier League since their first season in the competition in 2021-22, more than twice as many as any other side.

● There was just 80 seconds between Justin Kluivert's goal to put Bournemouth 2-1 up (48:16) and Mikkel Damsgaard's equaliser for Brentford (49:36).

