Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth: Kevin Schade hits hat-trick as Keith Andrews' Bees climb into top half of Premier League table

Brentford climbed to eighth in the Premier League table, just three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, with an emphatic 4-1 win over Bournemouth in their final game of 2025.

A hat-trick from Kevin Schade and Djordje Petrovic's own goal takes Keith Andrews' men to 26 points, which is their highest return at the end of a year in five seasons as a Premier League club.

It also takes them to six victories in nine home league games this season, while extending winless run of the Bournemouth - who were in the top four at the end of October - to nine.

Brentford's end-of-year Premier League totals 2021/22 - 20pts

2022/23 - 23pts

2023/24 - 19pts

2024/25 - 24pts

2025/26 - 26pts

The Cherries' consolation was scored by Antoine Semenyo, whose future looks likely to dominate the headlines when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Schade stars as Brentford climb

Brentford had never lost to Bournemouth in six prior Premier League meetings, and they set about extending that record with their first first-half goal in six Premier League games.

Igor Thiago won the ball around halfway, before playing a glorious ball through to Schade, which was straight out of the Jordan Henderson playbook. The German forward outmuscled Bafode Diakite, before firing a low shot across Petrovic and into the bottom-right corner.

Brentford had an ample number of opportunities to extend their lead against a Bournemouth side without a league win since October 26. The best came when Kristoffer Ajer headed millimetres past the post, before Schade had two attempts in quick succession; one was blocked, one was held.

Image: Keith Andrews' men have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since October

When the second goal did come, it came in bizarre circumstances. Thiago's shot was saved by Petrovic, but deflected up and over him, before Diakite's attempted clearance ricocheted against his 'keeper and looped back into his own net.

Bournemouth's xG at half-time was 0.07 and Iraola introduced David Brooks, Evanilson and Justin Kluivert in a bid to inspire more attacking impetus. It absolutely did, but mostly after Schade added his second and Brentford's third when he guided in Yehor Yarmoliuk's cross with a brilliant first-time finish.

The Cherries had 18 shots after the break, nine of which were on target, with an xG value of 2.42, but they could only pull one back after 75 minutes when Semenyo backheeled in from close range.

It was nothing more than a consolation, though, as, in the final seconds of stoppage time, Schade converted a peach of a ball from Mikkel Damsgaard to complete his hat-trick from inside the six-yard box.

Story of the match in stats...