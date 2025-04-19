Brentford 4-2 Brighton: Joao Pedro sees red for Seagulls as Bees break losing Premier League run at home

Brentford recorded their first home Premier League win since December with a 4-2 win over Brighton, who had Joao Pedro sent off and also had Jan Paul van Hecke stretchered off with a head injury.

Bryan Mbeumo was the man at the heart of the victory for the Bees, scoring two and setting up Yoane Wissa for another.

It was a sparkling performance from the winger, who now has 18 Premier League goals this season.

Image: Goalscorers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa celebrate after Brentford extend their lead against Brighton

Danny Welbeck headed Brighton level at the end of the first half but Brentford looked to be cruising to victory at 3-1 up when Joao Pedro was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after an altercation with Nathan Collins.

As the ball hung in the air from Bart Verbruggen's punt, Pedro tussled with Collins and, in a fit of petulance, flung an arm into the face of the Brentford defender. VAR judged violent conduct on the part of Pedro, who was dismissed to leave Brighton to endure half an hour a player short.

But Brighton made it a tricky final quarter when Kaoru Mitoma got the game back to 3-2.

However, the home side wrapped up the points in stoppage time when Christian Norgaard found the net.

Image: Christian Norgaard is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Brentford's fourth goal against Brighton

The game ended on a sour note when Brighton defender Van Hecke had to receive eight minutes of medical treatment and was stretchered off requiring oxygen after a clash of heads. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was unable to provide an update on the player in his post-match press conference.

Brighton are now five without a win in the Premier League. During the second half the away fans chanted 'you don't know what you're doing' towards Hurzeler following a substitution to bring off Danny Welbeck while down to 10.

Player ratings: Brentford: Flekken (7), Kayode (7), Van Den Berg (7), Collins (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Norgaard (7), Yarmoliuk (7), Damsgaard (7), Schade (7), Mbeumo (9), Wissa (8)



Subs: Janelt (7), Konak (7), Jensen (7), Nunes (7), Henry (7)



Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Hinshelwood (6), Van Hecke (6), Dunk (5), Estupinan (5), Baleba (7), Wieffer (7), Minteh (6), O'Riley (6), Joao Pedro (4), Welbeck (7)



Subs: Mitoma (8), Ayari (7), March (7), Gomez (6)



Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo

When asked what he thought about the chants, Hurzeler replied: "That's fine. They have their opinion. The team played well after that."

As Brighton's European hopes begin to dwindle, Hurzeler added: "In the end I am responsible for that, I have to find the right solutions.

"We know there are some things that aren't perfectly ongoing. We're struggling with availability, struggling with the connections on the pitch. We [make] too many individual mistakes. That's why I'm here, to find solutions."

March on Van Hecke: 'A big hit on the head but I think he's OK'

Brighton winger Solly March, who came off the bench in the second half, provided an update on his team-mate Van Hecke after the game.

March said: "I'm not totally sure [what the situation is]. I think he has gone for a scan. He seemed to be speaking but he seemed a bit dazed. It was a big hit on the head. Hopefully, he's alright. That's the main thing, hopefully.

"It was just unfortunate. It was one of those things. Unfortunately, it's part of football. But as long as he is okay. That's the main thing. I think he should be and hopefully he is."

Story of the match in stats...