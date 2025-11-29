Brentford vs Burnley; Premier League
Brentford vs Burnley. Premier League.
Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,176.
Brentford 3-1 Burnley: Igor Thiago scores two more goals as Keith Andrews' Bees climb to eighth in Premier League table
Report and free match highlights from the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley at the Gtech Community Stadium; Igor Thiago's double and one goal from Dango Ouattara earn Keith Andrews' men a third straight home win
Saturday 29 November 2025 17:10, UK
Igor Thiago made Brentford history with his double in the Bees' 3-1 win over Burnley.
The Brazilian's penalty after 81 minutes took him to 10 Premier League goals for the season, a milestone he reached in just 13 games. Ivan Toney held the previous club record for a single season, having reached double figures in 15 games in the division in 2022/23.
He added another within five minutes, after Zian Flemming's spot-kick had levelled proceedings, before Dango Ouattara added the gloss for Brentford in the 92nd minute.
- As it happened | Teams | Stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch PL highlights for free
- Got Sky? Watch PL games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Brentford's third straight home win lifts them to eighth in the table, while Burnley stay in the bottom three after their eighth defeat in their last 11 league games.
More to follow.