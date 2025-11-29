 Skip to content

Brentford vs Burnley; Premier League

Brentford vs Burnley. Premier League.

Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,176.

Brentford 3

  • I Thiago (81st minute pen, 86th minute)
  • D Ouattara (92nd minute)

Burnley 1

  • Z Flemming (85th minute pen)

Brentford 3-1 Burnley: Igor Thiago scores two more goals as Keith Andrews' Bees climb to eighth in Premier League table

Report and free match highlights from the Premier League match between Brentford and Burnley at the Gtech Community Stadium; Igor Thiago's double and one goal from Dango Ouattara earn Keith Andrews' men a third straight home win

Dan Long

Football Journalist @DanLong__

Saturday 29 November 2025 17:10, UK

Igor Thiago turns to celebrate after giving Brentford the lead against Burnley from the penalty spot
Igor Thiago turns to celebrate after giving Brentford the lead against Burnley from the penalty spot

Igor Thiago made Brentford history with his double in the Bees' 3-1 win over Burnley.

The Brazilian's penalty after 81 minutes took him to 10 Premier League goals for the season, a milestone he reached in just 13 games. Ivan Toney held the previous club record for a single season, having reached double figures in 15 games in the division in 2022/23.

He added another within five minutes, after Zian Flemming's spot-kick had levelled proceedings, before Dango Ouattara added the gloss for Brentford in the 92nd minute.

Brentford's third straight home win lifts them to eighth in the table, while Burnley stay in the bottom three after their eighth defeat in their last 11 league games.

