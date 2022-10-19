Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Bees claim draw to end Chelsea's winning Premier League start under Graham Potter

Thomas Frank hailed Brentford's "unbelievably impressive" performance as they secured a goalless draw against Chelsea to end the Blues' winning Premier League start under new head coach Graham Potter at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chelsea came into the game having won Potter's first three Premier League games at the helm - and their last five in all competitions - but on this occasion they were fortunate to come away with a point.

Brentford, 4-1 winners over the Blues in April, again restricted Chelsea to few chances and might have taken all three points if not for the in-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, who pulled offf three fine saves from the dangerous Ivan Toney.

Frank's side also threatened through Toney's strike-partner Bryan Mbeumo, but he spurned their clearest chance of the evening when he sent a free header straight at Kepa shortly after half-time.

Chelsea improved in the latter stages of the game, with substitute Carney Chukwuemeka drawing a smart save from David Raya in stoppage time, but they struggled to create many other clear chances even following the introductions of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the bench.

"I'm very proud of my team," said Frank afterwards. "I just simply love the attitude, work ethic and intensity. I thought we were brave, cool and aggressive throughout the game. The lads are disappointed we didn't win.

"Eighteen months ago, on almost the same night we were promoted, they won the Champions League final. It wasn't an OK performance where maybe we could've sneaked a late goal. No, we fully deserved it.

"It was unbelievably impressive what we produced."

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (8), Jorgensen (7), Mee (7), Pinnock (8), Roerslev (7), Henry (7), Onyeka (7), Janelt (7), Jensen (7), Mbeumo (6), Toney (7).



Subs: Dasilva (6), Wissa (6), Baptiste (6), Ghoddos (n/a).



Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (8), Azpilicueta (7), Chalobah (7), Koulibaly (7), Loftus-Cheek (7), Mount (5), Jorginho (6), Cucurella (6), Gallagher (5), Broja (5), Havertz (6).



Subs: Kovacic (6), Pulisic (7), Sterling (6), Chukwuemeka (6), Aubameyang (6).



How Brentford frustrated Chelsea

Brentford were looking to win back-to-back league games against Chelsea for the first time since February 1939 following that memorable win at Stamford Bridge in April, and they made a confident start against their opponents.

Toney, scorer of six goals in his previous five Premier League games, was denied twice in the opening period by Kepa, who would go on to keep a fifth consecutive clean sheet.

Team news Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped to the bench as Chelsea boss Graham Potter made five changes for the short trip across west London to Brentford. Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Kalidou Koulibaly came into the side.

Mathias Jorgensen and Mads Roerslev started for Brentford as Kristoffer Ajer and Yoane Wissa dropped out from the win over Brighton.

After his unmarked header from Mads Roerslev's centre was clawed away on nine minutes, he had an even more presentable opportunity when Ruben Loftus-Cheek inadvertently flicked on Raya's long kick, but again Toney's instinctive header brought a superb reaction save.

Chelsea made five changes from their 2-0 win over Aston Villa as Potter sought to freshen things up, and Armando Broja was one of those alterations, making his first start of the campaign.

After being frustrated by the attentions of Ben Mee in the opening exchanges, he very nearly broke the deadlock when he was inches away from connecting with Cesar Azpilicueta's cross. That aside, a long-range Azpilicueta shot comfortably kept out by Raya was as good as it got for Chelsea before half-time.

The visitors started the second half with greater intensity but Brentford continued to look more threatening in the final third and should have opened the scoring when Mbeumo directed his free header straight at Kepa.

It was another reprieve for Chelsea, who also lost Conor Gallagher early on due to sickness, but they continued to lack spark going forward, despite a wave of substitutions by Potter.

There was a powerful effort from Kai Havertz which required a parry from Raya but Brentford continued to cause them problems on the break, with substitute Yoanne Wissa firing into the side-netting and Toney again denied by Kepa, this time having got in behind their backline on the right-hand side of the box.

Chelsea were finally able to pin Brentford back for the final few minutes, with Ethan Pinnock making an outstanding, last-ditch tackle to deny Sterling and Raya saving from Chukwuemeka, who was making only his second appearance of the season, but the visitors held firm to secure a point which keeps them only six points behind their neighbours in ninth.

Frank: We've come a long way in 18 months

Potter: Brentford made it difficult

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter: "I think over the course of the game a point was fair. They had chances, we had chances.

"We pushed and pushed at the end. We probably looked more likely at the end to score, but at the same time, over the course of the game, a point was about right

"They make it very difficult for you to control. They do what thy do really well, use the front two, set pieces, long balls into the box. But I have full respect for them and how they do that.

"The positives are a clean sheet and a point. That's four points from two away matches, which is positive. When we did control it, we did it well. It's a point and we have to move on."

Brentford must get Frank tied down on improved terms

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point against a Brentford side that continues to punch above its weight under Thomas Frank.

This turned out to be a bit of a damp squib of a derby without goalless, but in keeping an in-form Chelsea at bay and creating the better of the chances, Frank may well rue a missed opportunity of making it back-to-back wins over their west London neighbours for the first time in 80 years.

Potter was forced into a triple change in the second period owing to the problems Brentford were causing his side, who possessed a distinct lack of cutting edge up front.

Here, the hosts outran their opponents - 101.9km to 94.2km - while they also produced more sprints - 120 to 88. The work rate of this side under Frank, spurred on by the packed house, is one of the reasons why the club are desperate for the Dane to sign a new deal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

This week marked four years since Frank took over from Dean Smith as Bees boss and initial talks on improved terms are progressing to detract potential suitors.

Leicester and Brighton are just two of the clubs reportedly impressed by his management style. His contract until 2025 currently includes a buy-out clause, possibly as low as £3m.

David Raya produced five saves to frustrate Chelsea, with three of these coming after the 85th minute, but it is the organisation Frank has fostered from back to front which was behind a fourth clean sheet of the season.

Broja, Chukwuemeka show glimpses of their potential

Sky Sports' Nick Wright at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Graham Potter handed opportunities to two of Chelsea's rising stars against Brentford, giving Armando Broja his first start and throwing on Carney Chukwuemeka from the bench for only his second appearance.

Broja cut an isolated figure at times, with Chelsea struggling to provide him with consistent service, the striker leaving the field in the second half to be replaced by Raheem Sterling, having only registered one shot off target.

But there were glimpses of his speed and strength on the rare occasions he was able to isolate Ben Mee at the heart of Brentford's back three, the 21-year-old flashing a dangerous cross-shot into the six-yard box having outpaced, and then outmuscled his marker.

"There were two or three actions in the first half which showed what he's about," said Graham Potter afterwards. "He can attack space when there's space behind. Brentford press high and they leave space behind, so we felt we could use him.

"We did it two or three times but we probably felt we could have done it more. I think he did okay for his first game, quite well. We thought, because it's his first game, 60 minutes was about the maximum for him, but overall, happy with him."

Potter was happy with Chukwuemeka's impact too, even if it did not yield the goal Chelsea needed. The 18-year-old had some good moments on the ball and showed his physical qualities too, bursting in behind to fire a stinging shot at David Raya in stoppage time.

"He's a big powerful boy who can run away from people. In a game like Brentford, you're often in duels and you need physicality, so that was just the thinking."

Potter praised the teenager for "affecting the game", adding: "He's a young player but he's got exciting attributes. We've just got to help him reach his potential because his potential is exciting."

Chelsea left the Gtech Community Stadium with one point rather than three, but with hope that Broja and Chukwuemeka can have a big part to play in their future.

England squad watch: Mount poor

Mason Mount was unable to continue his impressive recent form, the midfielder withdrawn in the second half having made little imprint on the game, failing to register a shot or even create a chance.

Raheem Sterling had a quiet evening as well, although he did cause Brentford some problems on the left following his second-half introduction.

Ivan Toney did not find the net but he will feel he did his England prospects no harm, causing Chelsea problems throughout and drawing three fine saves from Kepa.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, will hope to make a swift recovery having been forced off in the first half due to sickness.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was perhaps the best English performer of the night, impressing at right wing-back with another solid performance which highlighted his versatility.

Rico Henry, another player touted for the squad by some, started brightly but faded.

Chelsea's capital gains - Opta stats

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 11 away London derbies in the Premier League (W9 D1), keeping eight clean sheets in these matches.

Brentford are unbeaten against Chelsea (W1 D1) in consecutive games for the first time since a run of three in February 1939 (W2 D1).

Brentford have kept consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for just the second time, after doing so in their first two games in the competition in August 2021.

Despite not starting the match, Mateo Kovacic was directly involved in seven of Chelsea's 14 attempts at goal, with his four chances created the most of any player (three shots also).

