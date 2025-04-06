Brentford 0-0 Chelsea: Enzo Maresca's side suffer blow in bid to seal Champions League qualification

Chelsea suffered a blow in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League after being held to a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Enzo Maresca left Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson on the bench following Thursday night's win over Tottenham and the visitors struggled to break Brentford down with Noni Madueke having their only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

It led to frustration from the away fans who chanted "attack, attack, attack" as Brentford created the best of the first-half chances.

Thomas Frank warned before the game that his side were ready to be aggressive against Chelsea and he was true to his word as Brentford put Maresca's side under pressure for the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

Malo Gusto and Reece James had their hands full with Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo as Brentford pushed for a breakthrough.

Mbeumo flashed a left-footed shot past the upright after getting past James before his corner teed up Mikkel Damsgaard for the best chance of the half, but the midfielder's header was pushed away by Robert Sanchez.

Maresca turned to his bench immediately, bringing Jackson on at half time, while Palmer and Pedro Neto were called on just before the hour mark.

Image: Jadon Sancho struggled for openings as Chelsea failed to put pressure on Brentford's goal

Jackson made an instant difference for the visitors, giving them an outlet that Christopher Nkunku didn't provide. Just minutes into the second half, the striker darted in between two defenders to latch onto a long ball before pulling his strike just wide of the far post.

Mark Flekken had to be alert to keep the scores level, denying both Neto and James with smart saves, with Chelsea pushing hard for a breakthrough.

Despite being pinned back for much of the second half, it was Brentford who finished with a flourish as Sanchez denied Mbeumo before Sepp van den Berg headed over from inside the six-yard box under no pressure.

There was still time left for one final chance for the visitors and it fell to Palmer, who, with the last kick of the game, curled a shot inches over the crossbar. Palmer fell to his knees in frustration as the ball grazed the top of the net as Chelsea, who are now eight games without a win on the road, dropped crucial points in what is becoming a congested race to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea attempted 21 shots without scoring today against Brentford, their most without finding the back of the net in an away Premier League match since December 2017 vs Everton at Goodison Park (25).

Maresca: Not all the players were 100 per cent fit

Maresca defended his team selection in his post-match press conference, suggesting not all of the players were 100 per cent fit to play the full 90 minutes.

On rotating his team from Thursday's win, he said: "The reason why is we played Thursday night and not all of them were 100 per cent.

"The idea was to start in one way and finish another way. The plan almost worked.

When pushed further on not starting Palmer and Jackson, he added: "I'm here to try and do the best for the club and the players.

"I work every day with the players, so I see how they are."

Maresca's selection gamble backfires

Image: Cole Palmer came off the bench just before the hour mark at Brentford

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew at the Gtech Community Stadium:

Eyebrows were certainly raised when the Chelsea team sheet came in with no Palmer or Jackson in the starting XI.

Both players returned from injury in the win over Spurs on Thursday and with the quick turnaround to Sunday, Maresca left his key attacking options on the bench. What is he saving them for? The Conference League quarter-final against Legia Warsaw on Thursday?

It was certainly a gamble, especially with Chelsea handed the chance to cement their position in the top five and close the gap to third-placed Nottingham Forest after their defeat to Aston Villa.

What ensued was a lacklustre first-half performance from Chelea, who lacked cutting edge without Palmer and Jackson.

Maresca knew it and quickly introduced Jackson and Palmer, and Chelsea's outlook completely changed. Jackson gave them a focal point and Palmer, along with Pedro Neto, gave the Blues plenty of attacking impetus.

However, in the end, neither player could help help break the deadlock with the point leaving Chelsea looking nervously over their shoulder at the chasing pack in the race for Champions League qualification.

Story of the match in stats...

Frank: We had better chances to win game

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was pleased with how his side competed with Chelsea and thought they had the better chances to come away with all three points.

"I felt that we played a good game, a very good game," he said. "I think the performance was good, first half was a very good performance. I think we were clearly on top in the first half. In that spell, we should have taken our chances. Second half, more even. In all of the game, we defended very well.

"The performance overall was very good, we were playing against a top team with a good manager. They are well-coached, they've spent billions on players and I think the way we played and performed today, we had the better chances to win the game."

Opta stats: Chelsea's away struggles continue

Chelsea have now failed to win any of their last eight away Premier League matches (D3 L5), scoring just three goals in total during that time. The Blues last endured a longer winless run on the road in the top-flight between April 2000 and March 2001 (16 games).

Brentford remain winless in eight home Premier League games (D3 L5), extending what is their longest ever such run in the competition.

This match saw Brentford and Chelsea combine to create chances worth 2.54 xG in total - the third-highest tally of any Premier League game this season without either side scoring, after Everton vs Newcastle in October (2.72) & Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in September (2.71).