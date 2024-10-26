Brentford 4-3 Ipswich: Bryan Mbeumo scores in stoppage-time as Bees win seven-goal thriller

Bryan Mbeumo scored a stoppage-time winner as Brentford came from behind to defeat winless Ipswich in a seven-goal thriller at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In an incredible finale, Ipswich appeared set for a point after a late leveller despite being reduced to ten players.

But Mbeumo struck the winner after 96 minutes.

Kieran McKenna's side were dreaming of their first Premier League win in over two decades when Sammie Szmodics and George Hirst put his side two goals up with just over half an hour played.

Chiedozie Ogbene was stretchered off at the 35-minute mark and Kieran McKenna later said during his press conference that it was a suspected achilles tear.

Team news Thomas Frank welcomed Yoane Wissa back to his starting line-up as he made two changes from last weekend's defeat at Man Utd. Mads Roerslev was the other player brought in for the Bees.

Kieran Mckenna made six changes to his side from last week's home loss against Everton, with George Hirst given the nod ahead of Liam Delap to make his full Premier League debut. Omari Hutchinson was a key absentee with the forward out with a reported illness.

Three minutes after Szmodics' opening goal, which was finely finished, Hirst, who replaced Liam Delap in the Tractor Boys' starting XI, latched onto a teasing through ball from Conor Chaplin and lifted the ball over Mark Flekken.

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (6), Van den Berg (5) , Collins (6), Pinnock (6), Roerslev(6), Norgaard (7), Janelt (7), Damsgaard (6), Mbuemo (8), Wissa (8), Lewis-Potter (8)



Subs: Jensen (6), Schade (6), Carvalho (n/a)



Ipswich: Muric (6); Clarke (3), O'Shea (5), Burgess (5), Davis (7); Cajuste (6), Phillips (7); Ogbene (6), Chaplin (7), Szmodics (7); Hirst (7).



Subs: , Townsend (n/a), Woolfenden(4), J Clarke (6), Delap (7), Broadhead, Burns (6).



Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo

Thomas Frank's side were intent on maintaining their unbeaten home record and with Yoane Wissa back in the side were given a lifeline as the DR Congo international finished off a sweeping counter.

Image: Yoane Wissa celebrates after reducing the deficit for Brentford

A buoyant Wissa was involved again with Brentford's second, as he poked an effort which crept under Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, with Harry Clarke sliding the ball into his own net in his attempts to prevent it going in.

Clarke's afternoon went from bad to worse as he was in the spotlight again after half-time when he dragged Keane Lewis-Potter down in the box to give away a penalty which Mbeumo converted to complete the Bees' comeback.

How the dramatic seven-goal thriller unfolded in west London... 28 mins: Szmodics puts Ipswich ahead.

31 mins: Hirst doubles lead with chipped finish.

44 mins: Wissa pulls one back for Brentford.

45+1 mins: Clarke's nightmare PL full debut begins as he scores an own goal from Wissa's shot.

HT: Brentford 2-2 Ipswich.

51 mins: Clarke concedes a penalty, is booked and Mbeumo scores to complete Brentford turnaround.

69 mins: H Clarke is sent off for a second bookable offence.

86 mins: Sub Delap equalises for 10-player Ipswich.

90+6 mins: Mbeumo's cross goes all the way in to restore Brentford's lead.

90+8 mins: Ipswich sub Delap hits post to be denied leveller.

FT: Brentford 4-3 Ipswich.

Lewis-Potter, troubling the full-back once again, then lured Clarke into another late challenge, this time on the edge of the area resulting in a second yellow card for the defender, and therefore a red.

The visitors thought they had rescued a point when Delap got on the end of a Leif Davis cross to put them on terms with four minutes remaining, but Mbeumo was the hero for the home side as his inswinging cross confused Muric and found the net.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo celebrates his late winner for Brentford

The result moves Brentford into ninth place in the Premier League while Ipswich remain fixed in 17th, but could move into the relegation zone should Crystal Palace beat Tottenham on Sunday.

Frank: Fans got their money's worth

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "It was remarkable, wasn't it? I've been told we're in the entertainment business, so I thought we had to give you a little bit for the money. It's easier to be on the end of the win than being Kieran. I feel for him because we know he's working as hard as me, maybe even harder.

"A first year in the Premier League, I think they did very well. I think he set the team up well in the first 40 minutes. I thought they were better than us and deservedly were up 2-0.

"On the flip side, and of course it's always, you know, good performance, I thought that we were bad. I think it's 40 of our worst minutes, actually, in the Premier League, if I'm honest, completely with a lot of things. But great mentality, great personality, fantastic comeback in many ways.

McKenna: Extreme disappointment and devastation at loss

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna: "It was an incredible game, it's obviously a mixture of great pride in the performance on an individual level, on a team level. The quality, the resilience that we've shown through a really challenging week led to so many good things in the performance.

"Three goals away from home and could have had a couple more, but of course it's extreme disappointment, devastation about the late goal that means we don't get any points for our efforts.

"We always try and take the positive in things and I think we showed so many things today that we're on the right track. To be honest, we're back on the right track for us. We showed our real identity as a team from a mental point of view and from a tactical point of view.



"Although we didn't get any points to show for it, I think it was a real step in the right direction that if we show those things on a consistent basis, we'll be competitive in the majority of the games and we'll have a chance to pick up points."

