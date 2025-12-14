 Skip to content

Brentford vs Leeds United; Premier League

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brentford vs Leeds United. Premier League.

Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,159.

Brentford 1

  • J Henderson (70th minute)

Leeds United 1

  • D Calvert-Lewin (82nd minute)

Brentford 1-1 Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns Daniel Farke's side a draw to go three points clear of drop zone

Report and free match highlights as Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson's second-half strike is cancelled out by Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header; Leeds end a run of four away defeats and become first side to take points off Brentford at home since Man City in October

Sunday 14 December 2025 18:42, UK

Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads Leeds level at Brentford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the fourth Premier League game running as Leeds United came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford and move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Daniel Farke's changes once again made the difference for Leeds with substitute Wilfried Gnonto delivering an inch-perfect cross for Calvert-Lewin to head in an 82nd-minute equaliser after Jordan Henderson had opened the scoring earlier in the half.

Defeat for West Ham earlier in the day ensured Leeds could not be pulled back into the relegation zone and by becoming the first side to take points off Brentford at home since Manchester City in October they have created extra breathing room for themselves.

Jordan Henderson gets off the mark for Brentford to put the hosts in front against Leeds.

Brentford were disappointing for a side with such a formidable home record, winning their last three at the Gtech Community Stadium coming into this, but Keith Andrews will be pleased to see the gap between them and the bottom three stretched to seven points.

Story of the match in stats...

