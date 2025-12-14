Brentford 1-1 Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns Daniel Farke's side a draw to go three points clear of drop zone

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the fourth Premier League game running as Leeds United came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford and move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Daniel Farke's changes once again made the difference for Leeds with substitute Wilfried Gnonto delivering an inch-perfect cross for Calvert-Lewin to head in an 82nd-minute equaliser after Jordan Henderson had opened the scoring earlier in the half.

Defeat for West Ham earlier in the day ensured Leeds could not be pulled back into the relegation zone and by becoming the first side to take points off Brentford at home since Manchester City in October they have created extra breathing room for themselves.

Brentford were disappointing for a side with such a formidable home record, winning their last three at the Gtech Community Stadium coming into this, but Keith Andrews will be pleased to see the gap between them and the bottom three stretched to seven points.

