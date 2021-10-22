Brentford vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brentford vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa for the visit of Leicester on Sunday.

DR Congo winger Wissa faces a few weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Vitaly Janelt (thigh) will be assessed after missing the defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

Leicester are without Marc Albrighton for up to three weeks.

The winger was on the end of a bad tackle from Aleksandr Lomovitskiy late in the Foxes' Europa League win at Spartak Moscow.

Ayoze Perez is back after illness but Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) is out while James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain sidelined.

How to follow

Follow Brentford vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time on Sunday.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Brentford are winless in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D1 L6) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.

Leicester have won each of their last five away games against Brentford in all competitions, winning there in the FA Cup in each of the last two campaigns (1-0 in January 2020, 3-1 in January 2021). Only against one other side in their history have Leicester recorded a run of 6+ straight away wins in all competitions, beating Leyton Orient seven times in a row in away games between February 1925 and May 1980.

Leicester have won their last four Premier League away games against promoted sides, by an aggregate score of 11-2. However, the Foxes are winless in their last four away league games in London (D1 L3), conceding more goals in these games (11) than they had in their previous 10 in the capital (9).

Both of Brentford's Premier League defeats so far have come in home games (vs Brighton and Chelsea), while five of their seven goals conceded in the competition have come at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Following their 4-2 victory against Manchester United last time out, Leicester are looking to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time since April. However, the Foxes have conceded twice in each of their last four league games, last having a longer such run in December 2016 (5).

Since recording back-to-back shutouts at Fulham and Wolves back in February, Leicester haven't managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 away Premier League matches, their longest such run since October 2019. However, the Foxes have scored in each of those 11 games also, with those matches averaging 3.3 goals per game.

Only Chelsea (15.5%) have a better shot conversion rate in the Premier League than Leicester so far this season (13.5% - 13 goals from 96 shots).

Kasper Schmeichel has played in each of Leicester's last 122 Premier League games, while fellow Foxes player Youri Tielemans has played in their last 64 in the competition - they're the two longest current unbroken runs of consecutive appearances in the division.

Since the start of March, only Mohamed Salah (12 goals, 6 assists) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho (12 goals, 4 assists), with the Nigerian averaging a goal or assist every 77 minutes in that time.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last four Premier League games. A goal here would see him become the eighth player to have three different runs of scoring in 5+ consecutive Premier League matches, after Sergio Agüero (7), Alan Shearer (5), Ruud van Nistelrooy (4), Thierry Henry, Robbie Keane, Michael Owen and Robin van Persie (all 3).

