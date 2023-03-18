Brentford 1-1 Leicester: Harvey Barnes finishes fine Foxes move to earn draw after Mathias Jensen's opener

Leicester ended a five-game losing streak with a battling 1-1 draw at Brentford, with Harvey Barnes finishing a fine move for the equaliser.

The result did little for Leicester's league position - they remain 16th, now a point above the drop zone - but under-pressure boss Brendan Rodgers will have been encouraged by the way his side changed the momentum of the game after the break.

Brentford capitalised on some wasteful finishing from the visitors in the first half, with Mathias Jensen (32) firing home a deflected strike after a corner routine caused chaos in the Leicester box.

The Foxes had lost on all eight occasions they had trailed in the Premier League at half-time this season but needed just seven second-half minutes to get back level in west London, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's industry in midfield followed by a fine through ball from James Maddison and Barnes' neat finish.

Image: Harvey Barnes celebrates his equaliser for Leicester

It would prove to be Leicester's only shot on target of the match but, after a frustrating few weeks which has seen them lose four in a row in the Premier League and crash out of the FA Cup at home to Championship side Blackburn, this will feel like a positive step.

Brentford had sub Shandon Baptiste sent off in the final minutes after he picked up two quick yellow cards but the draw extends their unbeaten run at home to 10 Premier League games. They move level on points with seventh-placed Brighton in the race for a European qualifying spot, although the Seagulls have two games in hand.

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (6), Henry (7), Mee (8), Pinnock (7), Hickey (7), Jensen (8), Norgaard (7), Damsgaard (6), Mbeumo (6), Toney (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Schade (6), Dasilva (6), Baptiste (2), Jansson (N/A)



Leicester: Iversen (6), Pereira (6), Souttar (8), Amartey (7), Castagne (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Ndidi (7), Tete (6), Maddison (7), Daka (6), Barnes (8).



Subs: Vardy (6), Praet (6), Soumare (5), Iheanacho (N/A)



Player of the Match: Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

How Leicester fought back for a point

After seeing his side ship 21 goals in 11 games since the World Cup, Rodgers dropped goalkeeper Danny Ward for Premier League debutant Daniel Iversen and the Dane watched the defenders struggle to deal with a fast, direct start from the hosts.

Team news Brentford made two changes from the midweek win at Southampton. Injured Vitaly Janelt was replaced by Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade was benched and Yoane Wissa picked instead.

Leicester made four changes from the defeat to Chelsea, with Danny Ward dropped for Daniel Iversen, who made his Premier League debut. With Wout Faes suspended and Jonny Evans injured, Leicester switched to a back four. Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi were back, with Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho benched.

Leicester looked to have come through that storm, with Barnes and Patson Daka shooting off target as the visitors began to control possession. But, after a warning shot from Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford grabbed the lead from a set-piece just after the half-hour.

Image: Mathias Jensen is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Brentford's opener against Leicester

A well-worked corner caused chaos in the box and when it came to Jensen, he struck with conviction and got fortunate with a handy deflection. It was the 10th time in a row Leicester have conceded the first goal in a Premier League game.

There was no shot on target in the first half from Leicester and their lack of cutting edge looked set to be in focus again, but on 52 minutes they produced a fine team move to get back into the game. Dewsbury-Hall shielded the ball from a couple of challenges, fed Maddison in the final third and the playmaker slipped in Barnes to lift the ball over David Raya.

Image: Barnes beats David Raya to equalise for Leicester at Brentford

It was Brentford's turn not to have a shot on target in the second half, with Harry Souttar doing well to limit Ivan Toney. Instead the final stages were marked by a series of fouls from subs. Leicester's Boubakary Soumare made a game-high three during his cameo but Baptiste picked up two yellows in the space of just three minutes and 12 seconds to leave the home side to see out the remainder of injury-time with 10 men.

They did just that to continue their impressive record of suffering just one loss at home all season - but will feel they should have built on their first-half advantage, given their recent form.

Frank: We knew Barnes and Maddison would be the threat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "I think that was a fairly fair result for both sides. We came out with good energy and put pressure on Leicester and got a well-deserved lead. Unfortunately in the second half we couldn't keep it up.

"I said before the game we had to close down Maddison and Barnes. They're the top two offensive players they have in the team and they produced that brilliant goal. After that I felt we lacked the final quality, the structure we lost a little bit. That happens sometimes, on a day when none of the offensive players hit a top performance. The team worked very hard, I'm pleased with the effort."

Rodgers: Result breaks the cycle

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: "It breaks the cycle of results we were on. We thoroughly deserved it and in the second half we looked like we could go on and win it. I was really pleased with the fight and spirit of the team. We had to defend a lot of set-pieces today and I thought the players did that extremely well. Souttar was outstanding.

"I don't think there were many chances for either team but as the game wore on we got a very good goal and looked like we could win the game."

On the goalkeeper change: "It's important to give a goalkeeper a good run of games. I felt Danny Ward deserved that. I had a long conversation with him before the Chelsea game about what I expect from a goalkeeper and I felt after the Chelsea game I wanted a change. Wardy took it great. He can reflect on it. Daniel will come in and play and we go from there. I thought he did really well, really assured."

Opta stats - Bees still yet to sting Foxes in Premier League

Brentford remain without a win against Leicester in the Premier League (P4 D2 L2). The Bees haven't beaten Leicester in the league since March 1953 (P8 D3 L5 since).

Mathias Jensen's goal was Brentford's 19th set piece goal in the Premier League this season - more than any other side in the division.

Leicester scored from their only shot on target of the game. Harvey Barnes' goal was his ninth of the season - his joint-most in a single Premier League campaign (also 9 in 2020/21).

Shandon Baptiste's red card was Brentford's fourth in the Premier League and their first since Sergi Canos was sent off against Leeds on the final day of last season. Two of Brentford's four reds have been for Baptiste, who was also sent off against Wolves in September 2021.

Leicester's James Maddison has scored or assisted in all four of his Premier League appearances against Brentford (2 goals, 2 assists).

After the international break, Brentford go to Brighton for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday April 1, while Leicester visit Crystal Palace at the same time.