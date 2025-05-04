Brentford 4-3 Man Utd: Kevin Schade scores twice as Bees beat Europa League semi-finalists in seven-goal thriller

Brentford increased their hopes of qualifying for Europe for the first time as they beat a much-changed Manchester United 4-3 in a thriller at the Gtech.

It is a result that moves Thomas Frank's Bees up to ninth in the Premier League table, just one point behind Bournemouth, with three games left to play.

Conversely, it was Man Utd's 16th league defeat of the season, their most since the 1989/90 season, when they also lost 16.

Since Ruben Amorim took charge on November 11, only the now-relegated sides Ipswich (3), Leicester (3), and Southampton (1) have won fewer Premier League games than United (6).

Even though United won the first leg of their Europa League semi-final 3-0 against Athletic Club on Thursday, Amorim rung the changes and named the third-youngest starting XI in Premier League history.

Sensing an opportunity as a result, Brentford pressed high from the off and should have been ahead when a Luke Shaw and Altay Bayindir mix-up led to the former almost heading past his own goalkeeper.

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (6), Kayode (8), Collins (6), Van den Berg (6), Lewis-Potter (6), Norgaard (7), Yarmoliuk (7), Mbeumo (7), Damsgaard (7), Schade (9), Wissa (8).



Subs: Jensen (6), Henry (6), Ajer (n/a), Nunes (n/a), Thiago (n/a).



Man Utd: Bayindir (6), Fredricson (5), De Ligt (6), Shaw (4), Dorgu (5), Ugarte (7), Mainoo (6), Amass (6), Mount (7), Garnacho (8), Obi (5).



Subs used: Maguire (6), Yoro (6), Diallo (7), Eriksen (7), Lindelof (6).



Player of the match: Kevin Schade.

There was a brief boost when Mason Mount slid Alejandro Garnacho's cross home against the run of play, but the Bees deservedly levelled when Mikkel Damsgaard poked a shot that hit the unfortunate Shaw, then Bayindir, then the net.

Within five minutes, the turnaround was complete. Man Utd switched off, wanting play to be paused when Matthijs de Ligt went down with a leg injury after a tangle with Yoane Wissa, but referee Anthony Taylor played on, so Christian Norgaard was able to pick out Kevin Schade to head home.

Only a last-ditch save from Bayindir to keep out Norgaard's connection on Damsgaard's free-kick prevented it becoming three before the break.

Image: Yoane Wissa's 18th Premier League goal of the season added the gloss for Brentford

United started the second half well, but found themselves further behind when Schade headed in a peach of a cross from Bryan Mbeumo, before the impressive Michael Kayode squared for Wissa to roll home and make it 4-1, with the goal confirmed after a VAR review.

Garnacho hit a stunner from the edge of the box, before Amad's strike deflected off Sepp van den Berg to make it 4-3 and set up a tense finale, but Brentford held on for their third win in succession as their positive end to the campaign continues.

Story of the match in stats