Brentford 3-1 Newcastle: Igor Thiago inspires second-half comeback as Magpies' poor away run continues

Newcastle's winless run away from home in the Premier League extended to 10 games as Brentford came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at the Gtech.

Harvey Barnes had given the hosts the lead just before the half-hour mark, but Kevin Schade's header from a Michael Kayode throw-in and Igor Thiago's double saw Keith Andrews' side turn the game on its head.

Dan Burn was also sent off for a second bookable offence to rub salt into the wounds for the Magpies, who have not won a league game away from St James' Park since April.

Heading into the contest, pressure was on Eddie Howe's side off the back of what he described as an 'unrecognisable' performance in their last league game against West Ham.

Team news Brentford made one change to the team that lost to Crystal Palace, with Aaron Hickey replacing Kristoffer Ajer. Newcastle were without the injured Anthony Gordon, who was replaced by Jacob Murphy.

Their task was made no easier by the absence of Anthony Gordon through injury, but Barnes made up for his omission with the first real moment of quality of the contest.

The forward showed great composure to chop inside multiple defenders before firing past Caoimhin Kelleher to give the visitors the lead against the run of play.

Brentford continued to probe with their trusted long throws, and finally got their reward early in the second half.

Image: Kevin Schade levelled the game at 1-1 early in the second half

Kayode launched one into the six-yard box which had Nick Pope flapping and allowed Schade to head home from close range to restore parity with the Bees' ninth goal from a throw since the start of last season.

The Bees thought they had a penalty shortly after as Dango Ouattara went down under a challenge from Burn, but the winger was booked for simulation despite replays showing there was contact.

Player ratings: Brentford: Kelleher (6), Kayode (8), Collins (6), Van den Berg (6), Hickey (7), Henderson (6), Yarmoliuk (6), Damsgaard (7), Ouattara (8), Schade (8), Thiago (9)



Subs: Henry (6), Jensen (5), Janelt (5), Nelson (N/A)



Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (6), Thiaw (7), Botman (6), Burn (4), Guimaraes (6), Tonali (6), Joelinton (5), Murphy (5), Barnes (7), Woltemade (5)



Subs: Ramsey (5), Ramsdale (5), Hall (5), Willock (5), Elanga (5), Miley (N/A)



Player of the Match: Thiago

Ten minutes later, Burn wouldn't be so lucky as this time he was shown a second yellow as Ouattara beat him to a bouncing ball to earn a spot-kick that after a long delay, was calmly tucked away by Thiago, before the Brazilian slotted home another deep into stoppage time to secure the comeback.

Image: Brentford's Igor Thiago celebrates scoring their second goal

The result leaves Brentford within touching distance of the top half of the Premier League table, while Newcastle find themselves just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Howe: 'Players lacking confidence'

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has claimed that his side's winless run of away games is affecting the confidence of his players following their latest defeat on their travels.

Newcastle's last away Premier League win came against Leicester City in April, and Howe believes his players must stick together.

"My initial feeling after that game today is different to West Ham," Howe said.

"I thought the players were there, I thought they were present, I thought they gave everything to the game physically.

"But I think it was clear, if you watch Newcastle regularly, we were lacking in confidence today.

"There were a lot of technical mistakes, which is really unlike us, especially in the middle of the pitch where we're usually really fluent. And that contributed then to putting us under pressure.

"I think it's really important today that I support the players and we know we're good players. We know we've got a really good team, but we just need to stay grouped together in this difficult period."

Howe also confirmed that both Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope would miss international duty through injury.

Gordon was absent for the trip to the Gtech, while Pope was taken off with concussion during the second half and will now serve his concussion protocol.

Andrews: 'Penalty decisions didn't change game'

Brentford boss Keith Andrews refused to be drawn into a discussion about the officiating surrounding the game, claiming it had no impact on the result.

Brentford were controversially denied a penalty when Dango Ouattara was booked for diving, but he would win one minutes later which saw Dan Burn receive a second yellow card.

"I've purposely not looked them back because I don't want it to be the main thing I've discussed," Andrews said.

"I don't think it's been the main reason why the game has been decided. Some people might disagree with that.

"The officials have a difficult task on their hands, clearly. All the challenges, all the bits and pieces, there's a lot going on in the games.

Story of the match in stats...

"I've said this before on a few contentious issues, I don't really want to be the type of head coach that criticises the officials. I just don't think it's right. It's a difficult job at the best of times."