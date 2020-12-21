Brentford vs Newcastle: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Brentford's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Brentford can welcome back Ethan Pinnock and Christian Norgaard for their first League Cup quarter-final.

Pinnock has completed a one-match ban and Norgaard has recovered from an ankle injury.

Captain Pontus Jansson has not quite shaken off an ankle knock so he will miss out again, while Mads Roerslev and Shandon Baptiste are still sidelined for the Championship high-flyers.

In-form striker Ivan Toney, who signed for Newcastle in 2015 but made only four senior appearances, will spearhead the Bees' hopes, with Magpies boss Bruce admitting: "He will want to do his utmost to make sure he proves people wrong for letting him go."

1:57 Director of Football Rasmus Ankersen and Head of Recruitment Lee Dykes explain why Brentford signed Ivan Toney as they target another Premier League promotion push this season.

Newcastle are likely to be without Federico Fernandez for the tie at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The defender, who tested positive for coronavirus amid an outbreak at the club, had to be replaced at half-time during Saturday's Premier League draw with Fulham because of fatigue and midfielder Isaac Hayden, who deputised amid depleted resources at the back, could stand in once again.

Covid-19 continues to restrict Bruce's options with Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin suffering longer-term effects from the virus.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is working his way back to full fitness after an ankle injury, but is not yet ready to resume.

Image: Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin are still struggling with the effects of coronavirus

How to follow

Brentford vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm on Tuesday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

How they got here...

2:05 Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth-round match between Brentford and Fulham

4:18 Highlights from the Carabao Cup fourth round as Newcastle travelled to Newport County

Opta stats

The last meeting between Brentford and Newcastle was in the 2016/17 season in the Championship, with the Magpies winning both games that season.

The only previous League Cup encounter between Brentford and Newcastle was in September 2001 at St James' Park, with Newcastle winning 4-1 in extra-time and Craig Bellamy scoring a hat-trick during the extra-time period.

This is Brentford's first ever League Cup quarter-final in their 153rd match in the competition, which is the most matches played before playing in their first ever quarter-final match in the competition's history. The previous most was Bournemouth, whose first quarter-final was in their 147th game in the competition.

Newcastle United have been eliminated in seven of their eight League Cup quarter-finals, progressing just once back in the 1975/76 season versus Notts County. Among the 30 teams to have competed in more than five League Cup quarter-finals, Newcastle have been eliminated in the highest percentage of those (7/8, 87.5%).

Brentford striker Marcus Forss has scored four goals in six starts in the League Cup, scoring with 44% of his shots in the competition so far (4/9).

Newcastle United could become the first top-flight club to eliminate non-top-flight opposition in the second, third & fourth rounds and the quarter-final of the League Cup since Norwich City in 1984/85, who went on to win the competition with current Magpies boss Steve Bruce playing in every League Cup match for the Canaries that season.

Carabao Cup key dates

In this season's competition, two-legged semi-finals will be replaced by a single tie.

December 22/23: Quarter-finals

January 5/6 2021: Semi-finals

February 28 2021: Final