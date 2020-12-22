Brentford 1-0 Newcastle: Josh Dasilva scores winner as Bees reach first major cup semi-final

Brentford progressed to a first major cup semi-final in their history as they beat Newcastle 1-0 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Never in their 131-year existence had the Bees made it to the last four of either the FA Cup or League Cup, but Josh Dasilva's second-half goal (66) was enough to see the club reach that stage on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce picked a strong side as he continued his commitment to cup competitions at Newcastle, but they failed to carve out many clear-cut chances at the Brentford Community Stadium, eventually falling to a hugely disappointing defeat against the Championship side.

How Dasilva fired Brentford to victory and history...

Image: Brentford players Josh Dasilva and Sergi Canos celebrate as they beat Newcastle

Brentford boss Thomas Frank left key forwards Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo on the bench, and that may have been why they missed some of their better chances in the first half.

Two of their best fell to their understudies. First after 23 minutes, Saman Ghoddos rattled the crossbar after being teed up in the box by Dasilva. Then after 26 minutes, Sergi Canos headed wide from six yards after a corner had been nodded perfectly into his path by Ethan Pinnock.

Newcastle laboured a little but did carve out the occasional decent opening themselves. A fine ball on 36 minutes from Jonjo Shelvey found the run of Ryan Fraser, but his powerful drive was palmed over by Luke Daniels.

Player ratings Brentford: Daniels (7), Fosu (7), Pinnock (7), Sorensen (7), Thompson (7), Janelt (6), Dasilva (8), Emiliano (6), Ghoddos (6), Canos (7), Forss (6)



Subs: Norgaard (6), Toney (6), Jensen (n/a)



Newcastle: Darlow (6), Yedlin (6), Hayden (6), Clark (6), Lewis (5), Shelvey (6), Longstaff (5), Murphy (5), Fraser (6), Almiron (5), Wilson (5)



Subs: Joelinton (n/a), Gayle (n/a), Carroll (n/a)



Man of the match: Josh Dasilva

Newcastle were the first side to make significant changes in the second half, as Bruce threw on forwards Dwight Gayle and Joelinton to try and find a breakthrough, but it was Brentford who took the lead moments after those changes.

Canos was the provider as he worked some space down the left before crossing to Dasilva, who showed fine technique to slam a powerful, low drive home from 12 yards.

Even after the goal, it was still always Brentford who looked more likely. On 77 minutes they could have doubled their lead, with Toney heading a long throw into the path of fellow substitute Christian Norgaard, but his effort was kept out from point-blank range by Karl Darlow.

Bruce also threw on Andy Carroll in a desperate attempt to find an equaliser, but it wasn't to be, as Newcastle saw an opportunity to reach the last four slip out of their grasp.

What the managers said...

3:15 Thomas Frank speaks to Sky Sports following Brentford's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "It means a lot to me, the staff and the players, because it's a massive step and a massive win.

"We talked before about being part of creating history for Brentford, so that made me proud, and I was also even more proud of the way we played today. We deserved to win the game against a strong side, and I must praise the boys massively."

2:02 Steve Bruce speaks to Sky Sports following Newcastle's 1-0 loss against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Newcastle's Steve Bruce: "We're all desperately disappointed because we know the opportunity we had. I always knew it was going to be difficult, but I still expected us to perform better than we did, because we haven't done enough. I picked a team I thought would be good enough to win the match but Brentford played very well on the night.

"We have to accept what's coming our way and dust ourselves down and get ready for what is a huge challenge ahead of us in the Premier League. But I can't hide my disappointment and frustration, because we had a great opportunity to get into the semi-final."

Man of the match - Josh Dasilva

1:24 Josh Dasilva speaks to Sky Sports following Brentford's 1-0 win over Newcastle, which takes them through to the Carabao Cup semi-final

"He was outstanding. He's been brilliant for quite some considerable time."

Those were the words of co-commentator Don Goodman, and he's not wrong. Dasilva, 22, is invaluable to Brentford's midfield, and it's why even in this most gruelling of seasons Frank rarely ever leaves him out. His finish was a remarkable piece of technique, and the moment of quality Brentford needed to make history.

Analysis: 'Great achievement for Brentford; Newcastle didn't do enough'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It's a great achievement for Brentford, it really is. Thomas Frank took a gamble before the game with his line-up, but it didn't make any difference. They deserved it and Newcastle didn't do enough.

"From their point of view, it's so frustrating. It was a big opportunity for them. They knew it would be a tricky game, but they didn't show enough quality. Brentford were the better team and looked a classy outfit."

Post-match stats

For the first time in the club's history, Brentford have reached the semi-final of a major domestic cup competition (FA Cup/League Cup), winning their first such quarter-final tie at the fifth attempt.

Only Arsenal (13), Norwich, Southampton and Spurs (all 9) have suffered more League Cup quarter-final eliminations than Newcastle United (8).

Before this season, Brentford had eliminated top-flight opponents in just two of their 22 League Cup ties; however, the Bees have now knocked out twice as many in this season's competition alone (4/4).

Steve Bruce has now lost five of his six quarter-final matches as a manager (W1), including losing each of his two such ties as Newcastle boss (also 0-2 v Man City in FA Cup last season).

