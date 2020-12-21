Carabao Cup final pushed back to April in hope of increased attendance

The 2020/2021 Carabao Cup final has been pushed back from February to April in the hope that more supporters will be able to attend Wembley on the new date.

The match had initially been scheduled for February 28 but is now set to be played on April 25, with kick off at 4pm.

In confirming the decision, the EFL said: "It is the objective of the League to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year.

"The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person."

Image: Wembley stadium is due to host the final

The decision follows the introduction of new tier four coronavirus restrictions in large parts of south-eastern and eastern England at the weekend.

In tiers three and four spectators are not allowed to attend matches.

The quarter-finals are taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with all four games live on Sky Sports.

On Tuesday Brentford will host Newcastle before holders Manchester City travel to Arsenal. On Wednesday Tottenham visit Stoke before Everton take on Manchester United at Goodison Park.