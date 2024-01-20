Brentford 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Ivan Toney makes goalscoring return as Neal Maupay settles five-goal thriller

Ivan Toney made a goalscoring return to football after an eight-month ban as Brentford ended their five-game losing run with a crucial 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday Night Football.

Toney - who was fined £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules - impressed on his first competitive outing for 260 days, but Forest silenced the home crowd when Danilo's third-minute half volley broke the deadlock.

Brentford responded well, and with the spotlight on one man in particular, it was their returning talisman who crowned his second coming in style as it was his 19th-minute free-kick that restored parity.

The hosts completed the turnaround just shy of the hour-mark as Ben Mee - on his 50th Brentford appearance - met Mathias Jensen's corner to find the inside of the near post with a firm header (58).

Player of the match: Ivan Toney.

Their lead would only last seven minutes, however, as Chris Wood scored his sixth goal in as many games after glancing home Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross (65).

But in this topsy-turvy affair, Brentford would wrestle back control and regain the advantage when Neal Maupay collected Mads Roerslev's cross, losing both Murillo and Andrew Omobamidele with his touch and turn before reversing his shot into the bottom corner (68).

The result moves Brentford up to 14th in the Premier League table and six points clear of the relegation zone. They leapfrog Forest, who drop to 16th and only four points off Luton in 18th having played a game more.

How Toney turned on style

"It was a long time coming," Toney told Sky Sports. "I manifested this win when I was at home during the time I was out, I am here now and buzzing to be back scoring goals and winning with the team.

"I 100 per cent knew this would happen again. I manifest things like this. Before the game, before I left my house, I thought, 'We're winning today and I'm scoring.' And I made it happen, which is good."

Toney's previous top-flight goal came in the corresponding fixture last season, as Brentford came from behind to win. They have never lost to Forest in the Premier League, and given their perilous position in the table, it was vital they extended that run on Saturday.

But Forest, who were charged with Everton last Monday for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, had not read the script as they led inside three minutes.

Team news Thomas Frank made four changes to the side who lost in the FA Cup to Wolves.

Ivan Toney started and captains Brentford in his return to competitive football after serving an eight-month ban for a breach of betting rules.

Mark Flekken returned in goal, Ben Mee came into the defence and Vitaly Janelt started in midfield.

Nottingham Forest made one change to the side who beat Blackpool in the FA Cup in midweek. Gonzalo Montiel replaced Neco Williams in defence.

Vitaly Janelt hooked his attempted clearance into the sky and after Ben Mee's header fell to Danilo, the Brazilian brilliant cushioned the ball on his thigh before crashing a 20-yard half volley past Mark Flekken.

Brentford were struggling until Mikkel Damsgaard was fouled by Orel Mangala on the edge of the Forest box. The stage was now set for Toney, not far from the very spot where he last scored a competitive goal, ironically against Forest in April last season.

Matt Turner appeared unsighted as Toney curled his shot into the bottom corner as Ryan Yates began the inquest into how the wall had been formed. Toney did not hang about for that, wheeling away to the dug-out to dedicate the moment to his uncle Brian by lifting a shirt bearing a message.

Toney savoured the moment, as he was sharp again at a corner to hook Mathias Jensen's delivery back across goal but somehow Keane Lewis-Potter was unable to convert as his shot came back off the underside of the bar and landed in the gloves of Turner.

Brentford's pressure told in the 58th minute when Mee got in front of his marker and headed home Mathias Jensen's corner.

Seven minutes later Wood glanced in a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi for his fifth goal in four league matches under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

But Toney was involved again when Brentford snatched the victory in the 70th minute, switching the play out to the right from where Jensen crossed for Maupay to turn and lash the ball past Turner.

Frank: Toney a man for the big occasion

Brentford boss Thomas Frank:

"They're three big points. It was a massive game for us. We played a fine game. Of course Ivan is important but there are 10 other players on the pitch. One other player I would like to praise is Neal Maupay. That was a top goal. I'm very pleased.

"We faced a good team but in the first half we struggled to get on top of the game. We didn't create enough in open play. We talked a little bit about taking less touches. We were much better in the second half.

"It's a boost to have Ivan back but we showed great character to stay in the game. He was impressively good. He's been out for eight months. He's a man for the big occasion. He doesn't feel the pressure. He played the football he loves. He was ever-present with his link-up play."

Player of the match - Ivan Toney

Brentford captain Ivan Toney speaking to Sky Sports:

"I practise free-kicks in training. Everyone batters me because most of them end up in the car park, but when it matters I deliver so it's all good."

On moving the ball before he hit it: "Yeah I saw the gap. Sometimes you have a gap either way and I bent the ball around the wall and was so happy to see it go in.

"I'm grateful to be back playing with the lads, I've missed it so much. The fans, everyone... Yeah I'm back, I'm back."

Forest's unwanted record - Opta stats

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Nottingham Forest are the team Brentford have faced most often in league competition without losing - they've won three and drawn three of their six league meetings in this period.

Nottingham Forest have dropped 19 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (20) having lost more.

Ivan Toney has scored in four consecutive home league appearances for Brentford for the first time since November 2020 in the Championship. His direct free kick goal was his third in the Premier League since the start of last season - the joint-most of any player in this period (also three by James Ward-Prowse).

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has scored in all four his league appearances against Nottingham Forest (four goals) - the opponent he's faced most in his league career while scoring in 100% of them.

Special talent Toney gives Bees timely boost

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at the Gtech Community Stadium:

So, for the first time in six Premier League matches, Brentford taste again what it is like to win. Their return to form, unsurprisingly coincides with their talisman's tale of redemption.

After eight months out of the game, the "big dog is back". That was the message from Ivan Toney to his team-mates, to the in-house media, on social media and to Sky Sports this week. The script was written but Toney delivered on his promise.

As the Brentford players embarked on a lap of honour, there was one man who lagged behind with his player of the match award, with one of many post-match interviews in the bag.

The spotlight was on one man, and it is how he likes it. This was the perfect start to repaying those supporters who have stuck by him. A well-taken goal but it was his overall play that really stood out. He might have had two assists to go with his free-kick.

He was not alone in producing a strong performance. The absence of Mathias Jensen during a five-game losing streak hurt almost as much, and he was instrumental in seeing off a stubborn Forest.

