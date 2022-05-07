Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Pontus Jansson, Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer net in comprehensive victory

Southampton fans chanted for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to be sacked as their side conceded two goals in 61 seconds in a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Brentford.

The sell-out travelling support sang "sacked in the morning" at their manager as his side fell to a ninth defeat on the road from 18 games this season, with Hasenhuttl himself later admitting his side "are not playing like a Premier League team".

Southampton's shambolic defending away from home had already seen them ship 36 goals in 17 games, the third-worst record in the division, and there was barely a minute between the 37th and 38th as Pontus Jansson first bundled home from a corner before Yoane Wissa stroked in a fine second on the break straight from kick-off.

Both sides came into the game knowing they were not mathematically safe, while Southampton had an extra point to prove to turn around a season of dreadful away form. But after a bright start, they crumbled after Jansson's scrappy opener and never recovered.

Armando Broja, who had fired over from a decent position in the first half, had a shout for a second-half penalty when he claimed he was caught by David Raya, but referee Michael Salisbury waved away the protests and the hosts went on to seal victory with 10 minutes to go when Kristoffer Ajer slotted through Fraser Forster's legs.

Although Brentford could still be caught by 18th-placed Everton, no side has ever been relegated with their 43-point tally in a 38-game Premier League season. Southampton remain 15th but could yet end the weekend within five points of the drop, and their survival is still not fully assured.

Moment of madness leaves Saints stunned

Thomas Frank's decision to return to a four-man defence allowed a front three of Wissa, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo to use their pace to full effect, and the trio caused Southampton difficulty throughout.

The hosts needed to survive a bright Saints start before Rico Henry's overlap and low cross was turned wide by Mathias Jensen with nine minutes gone and burst them into life.

Minutes later they were ahead from another square ball into the six-yard box, with Toney keeping a corner alive for Jansson to bundle home.

Image: Kristoffer Ajer slides home Brentford's third against Southampton

Southampton had barely taken kick-off when their fragile confidence saw them exposed again. Michael Salisbury's advantage when Christian Eriksen was fouled allowed Wissa to take over and drive forwards, before a fine finish doubled their lead and leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.

"We are not confident at the moment," admitted Hasenhuttl after full-time. "We have to find a way, it's easier with some positive results."

His side never recovered their early spirit and besides Broja's penalty denial created little to worry Raya, and could have fallen further behind had Toney finished off Mathias Jensen's knockdown from a corner, before Ajer did complete the scoring with 10 minutes to go in perhaps Hasenhuttl's most frustrating moment.

The right-back danced away from three Southampton players to net his first Brentford goal, with the visitors' static defending symptomatic of their emphatic defeat.

"I don't know that there is anything else that could be done in those situations tactically," said Hasenhuttl. "The goals did not come from being outnumbered - even for the second it was three against one, but they score three times in those moments and we did not score all afternoon."

Frank hopeful on Eriksen future

There were happier scenes in the stands as the home support implored Eriksen to extend his stay in West London beyond his current short-term contract, which expires at the end of June.

The 30-year-old produced another fine performance in a Brentford shirt to help down Southampton, taking the corner which led to the first goal and producing the run leading to Wissa's second as well as a number of silky smooth passes to get the hosts on the front foot.

Certainly, the hopes of Brentford's fans are shared by their manager, who reaffirmed his hope of keeping the Danish international at the club.

"Can I get him signed up before the summer?" he joked in his press conference. "He is very happy here, very pleased. He's loved being here, he is enjoying his football and will hopefully take a positive decision to stay with us."

Frank has ensured not to buy into the fanfare around the Eriksen's signing, and reserved some criticism for the former Inter Milan man's performance.

"He had some top moments, but I thought he played only an average game today," he said. "I think he would say the same, in fact I know he would."

What's next?

Brentford's final away trip in their debut Premier League season sees them travel to relegation-threatened Everton next Sunday, with the game live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 4.30pm. They end the season at home to another side who could face the drop in Jesse Marsch's Leeds United on May 22.

Southampton have next weekend off but then host title-chasing Liverpool on May 17, with the game live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 7.45pm. That is their final home game of the season as they then go to Leicester City on the final day.