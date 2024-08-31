Brentford 3-1 Southampton: Bryan Mbeumo strikes twice as Bees make perfect start to life without Ivan Toney

Bryan Mbeumo announced himself as Brentford’s new talisman with two goals in a 3-1 victory over Southampton, who finally scored for the first time since returning to the Premier League.

Ivan Toney watched from the stands at the Gtech Community Stadium as he bid a final farewell after signing for Al Ahli on Deadline Day while Mbeumo clinically gave Brentford their second win of the season and inflicted a third defeat on the Saints.

Aaron Ramsdale shone on his debut for Southampton despite being helpless in preventing their three goals. His best moment came in only the second minute when he had to smother Mikkel Damsgaard's close-range effort.

Player ratings: Brentford: Flekken (7), Ajer (6), Collins (7), Pinnock (7), Janelt (7), Norgaard (7), Jensen (7), Damsgaard (7), Mbeumo (9), Schade (8), Wissa (7).



Subs: Roerslev (7), Lewis-Potter (6), Van den Berg (6), Carvalho (n/a).



Southampton: Ramsdale (7), Sugawara (7), Harwood-Bellis (5), Bednarek (6), Stephens (6), Walker-Peters (6), Downes (6), Smallbone (5), Aribo (6), Brereton Diaz (6), Armstrong (5).



Subs: Fernandes (6), Archer (6), Dibling (7), Lallana (7).



Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo

Despite the early scare, Southampton started quickly and saw Kyle Walker-Peters denied by Mark Flekken before Joe Aribo's flick header came back off the left post at the resulting corner.

Image: Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a shot from Brentford's Kevin Schade

Brentford began to get a foothold with Yoane Wissa spurning several half-chances until the visitors self-destructed. Centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis dallied on the ball deep inside his own half, having it poked off him by Damsgaard. Kevin Schade burst into the box and hit the left post but Mbeumo followed in to tuck home the rebound.

Team news: Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade came into the Brentford starting XI for Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Roerslev following their defeat at Liverpool last weekend.

Aaron Ramsdale started for Southampton in place of Alex McCarthy after signing from Arsenal on Deadline Day.

Southampton should have equalised in added time when a deflected cross came to the unmarked Adam Armstrong in the box and he missed his kick.

The visitors struggled in both penalty areas and only had themselves to blame for Mbeumo's second, losing the ball on the edge of their own box which allowed Mathias Jensen to tee up the striker, who calmly slotted home.

Image: Yoane Wissa celebrates after making it 3-0

Wissa then bundled in the third after Vitaly Janelt had flicked on a long throw but Saints did at least end their goal drought when Yukinari Sugawara struck in added time.

Hope for Saints after slow start Southampton have lost their first three games in a Premier League season for a record sixth time, also doing so in 1993-94, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2001-02 and 2012-13 – they’ve avoided relegation on each of the previous five occasions.

Mbeumo: I have great relationship with Wissa

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo told Sky Sports:

"I train a lot during the week to score goals and being on the front foot is okay.

"I think I have a great relationship with him [Wissa]. We have a great relationship off the pitch. We need to work together all the time.

"Ivan [Toney] did a lot for the promotion and to stay in the league. He scored a lot of goals. We can only wish him the best."

Martin: We have to stop making mistakes

Southampton manager Russell Martin told Sky Sports:

"We're very disappointed with the result and the goals we conceded. I feel like we're hurting ourselves a little bit.

"We had the best chance in the first half with Adam Armstrong. It's about taking a breath in that moment, that's my job to get rid of the tension.

"I don't think there was much in it between the two teams. We have to stop making mistakes that hurt us.

"What comes first is us and I don't think Thomas [Frank] will say it's their pressing because it's mistakes from us. We get punished in the Premier League as you do in the Championship. It's a much better performance than against Nottingham Forest."

Story of the match in stats