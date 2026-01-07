Brentford vs Sunderland; Premier League
Brentford vs Sunderland. Premier League.
Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,016.
Brentford 3-0 Sunderland: Igor Thiago's double keeps Bees in European hunt with dominant win
Report and free match highlights as Brentford beat Sunderland 3-0 in the Premier League; Igor Thiago scored twice to continue his recent hot streak in front of goal; Enzo Le Fee punished after missing panenka penalty at 1-0
Wednesday 7 January 2026 21:30, UK
Igor Thiago made Premier League history as Brentford beat Sunderland 3-0 to strengthen their European credentials.
Coming off the back of a hat-trick against Everton last time out, Thiago was amongst the goals again as he handed his side a seventh home league victory in 11 games, punishing Enzo Le Fee's awful attempt at a panenka penalty.
In doing so, Thiago overtook Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Martinelli and Matheus Cunha as the highest scoring Brazilian during a single season in Premier League history, bringing his tally to 16 for the campaign.
Team news:
- Brentford made two changes, with Rico Henry and Keane Lewis-Potter replacing Aaron Hickey and Mikkel Damsgaard
- Dan Ballard returned for Sunderland for his first start in four games
Having started the brighter, Thiago was finally able to break the deadlock for the hosts as he latched on to a a Vitaly Janelt pass and rounded Robin Roefs to slot into an empty net and break the deadlock.
Sunderland came out for the second half hot as they seeked an equaliser, and were handed a golden chance as Brian Brobbey was hauled down by Kristoffer Ajer. However, Enzo Le Fee produced one of the worst panenka attempts as Caoimhin Kelleher stood his ground and saved with ease.
The midfielder would be made to pay moments later. Seconds after Kevin Schade cannoned an effort from close range against the woodwork, he turned provider as Thiago headed home to double the advantage.
Yehor Yarmoliuk would add a third with a thumping finish from close range, his first in 90 appearances, to leave Brentford in dreamland and guarantee Keith Andrews' men all three points.
