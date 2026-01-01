Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Thomas Frank marks return with stalemate as Spurs fans chant 'boring, boring Tottenham'

Brentford were held to a goalless draw with Tottenham on Thomas Frank’s return to his former club as Spurs supporters sang "boring, boring Tottenham" at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Frank joined Spurs in the summer after six-and-a-half years in charge of Brentford and earned a 2-0 victory over his old side just 26 days ago, but they struggled to pose an attacking threat in west London as the away fans lost patience with their performance, booing them off at half-time and full-time.

Spurs fans sang the songs of their former stars like Dele, Moussa Dembele, Eric Dier and even former boss Martin Jol during the first half and then delivered a damning 'boring, boring Tottenham' late in the second period.

A drab first half from both sides saw Brentford's Kevin Schade have a fifth-minute tap-in ruled out for offside for Brentford while Archie Gray's goal-bound header was crucially blocked by Nathan Collins.

Brentford improved after the break, unlike Tottenham. Spurs captain Cristian Romero, back from suspension, was fortunate to escape a potential red card for his last-man foul on Igor Thiago, who was brought down when the defender missed his clearance and then handled the ball.

The hosts' Keane Lewis-Potter missed his kick when well-placed in the box, while Thiago skied an effort from close range. Vitaly Janelt also forced a good save from Guglielmo Vicario with a header as Spurs held on for a point.

More to follow.

Johnson absent from Spurs squad Brennan Johnson was not in the Tottenham squad ahead of a potential move to Crystal Palace after they agreed a £35m fee for the winger.

Story of the match in stats...