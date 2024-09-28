 Skip to content
Brentford vs West Ham United. Premier League.

Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,050.

Brentford 1

  • B Mbeumo (1st minute)

West Ham United 1

  • T Soucek (54th minute)

Brentford 1-1 West Ham: Bryan Mbeumo's first-minute strike not enough as Tomas Soucek earns point

Report and as Tomas Soucek's second-half bundled equaliser earns West Ham a 1-1 draw at Brentford; Bryan Mbeumo made Premier League history with third first-minute goal in a row for Bees

Ron Walker

Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

Saturday 28 September 2024 17:16, UK

A Premier League-record third opening-minute goal in as many games was not enough for Brentford to beat West Ham as Tomas Soucek earned the Hammers a 1-1 draw.

Bryan Mbeumo's acrobatic finish after 41 seconds added to a 22-second opener at Tottenham last Saturday and Yoane Wissa's 23-second goal at Manchester City a week before, and was the pick of the bunch as he hooked home an acrobatic volley.

It was another nightmare start for West Ham, who already came into this London derby after shipping five at Liverpool in midweek and losing 3-0 at Chelsea last weekend.

Tomas Soucek celebrates his equaliser at Brentford
Image: Tomas Soucek celebrates his equaliser at Brentford

They improved from that early setback but not enough to avoid Julen Lopetegui sending his players back out early after the interval and making two half-time changes.

It was three of his starters who combined to bring them level nine minutes after the break as Soucek and Jarrod Bowen teed up Michail Antonio, whose scuffed shot acted as the perfect assist for the former to bundle home at the near post.

West Ham rarely looked like completing the turnaround but did keep their unbeaten away record in tact, after a second-half performance still lacking in quality but with sufficient grit to avoid the pressure rising any further on Lopetegui's side.

Player ratings:

Brentford: Flekken (6), Van der Berg (7), Pinnock (6), Collins (6), Ajer (7), Janelt (7), Damsgaard (7), Carvalho (7), Mbeumo (7), Schade (6).

Subs: Yarmolyuk (7), Konak (n/a).

Away Team: Areola (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Todibo (7), Kilman (6), Emerson (5), Rodriguez (6), Soucek (7), Bowen (6), Paqueta (5), Kudus (7), Antonio (6).

Subs: Mavropanos (7), Soler (6), Ings (6), Summerville (7), Irving (n/a).

Player of the Match: Tomas Soucek.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?

