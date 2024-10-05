Brentford 5-3 Wolves: Wanderers collapse defensively and remain winless after eight-goal epic

Wolves collapsed defensively by conceding four times in a chaotic six-goal first half as Brentford increased the pressure on visiting manager Gary O’Neil with a ridiculous 5-3 victory.

Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League and are winless along with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich. Some visiting supporters turned on O'Neil during the second half by booing and chanting "you don't know what you're doing" at one of his substitutions before also singing "We want Fosun out" at the club's owners.

Their torrid away day began instantly. Brentford were denied from scoring in the opening 60 seconds for a fourth consecutive time but instead, they netted in the second minute when Nathan Collins headed home.

Wolves, though, responded through Matheus Cunha's equaliser in only the fourth minute yet fell behind again when Bryan Mbeumo rolled in a nerveless penalty after VAR had spotted Collins being hauled over by Mario Lemina at a corner.

Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring a goal against Brentford

However, the visitors quickly equalised once more as Jorgen Strand Larsen stabbed in from Rayan Ait-Nouri's low cross.

Brentford responded immediately. Wolves comically gave the ball away in their box and Christian Norgaard ruthlessly found the bottom corner for a third Brentford lead.

The hosts wouldn't give it up again. Wolves allowed Ethan Pinnock to be completely unmarked from a corner to head home in first-half injury-time to make the score 4-2.

Image: Brentford's Ethan Pinnock celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal against Wolves

Wolves were desperately poor at the back in the opening period although carried plenty of threat in attack which disappeared in the second half. They had goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to thank for making a string of saves which kept the score from ending in double figures.

Brentford substitute Fabio Carvalho tapped in a late fifth and, typically, Wolves responded through Ait-Nouri's solo run and finish during injury-time.

There were six different goalscorers in the first half, the most in the first half of a Premier League game since Manchester United vs Reading in December 2012 (excluding own goals). It’s just the sixth time that it’s happened in Premier League history.

Frank jokes: We practiced coin toss and lost it!

Brentford manager Thomas Frank:

"We've been practising winning the coin toss all week and we lost that one. That's why it took 116 seconds! Jokes aside it's quite remarkable. In general, we want to get forward as quick as possible, work it down the side and put crosses in the box. They did that fantastic.

"Offensively, wow! Unbelievable. It seems like we created a chance every time we went forward. Our set-pieces were such a threat as well. Defensively, I'm mostly angry about the first goal. We can and need to do better."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?