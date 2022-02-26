Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion 0

    Aston Villa 2

    • M Cash (17th minute)
    • O Watkins (68th minute)

    Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa: Matty Cash sends Ukraine tribute after scoring in Villa win

    Match report and free highlights as Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins score in comfortable Villa victory; Cash was booked after revealing a message to his Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora

    Saturday 26 February 2022 17:31, UK

    Matty Cash shows support for his Poland team-mate Poland Tomasz Kedziora after scoring against Brighton
    Image: Matty Cash shows support for his Poland team-mate Poland Tomasz Kedziora after scoring against Brighton

    Aston Villa broke a run of two straight defeats with a 2-0 victory at Brighton where Matty Cash sent a tribute to a Poland team-mate stuck in Ukraine after scoring.

    After back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Watford, the focus was on Steven Gerrard's team to respond and they got the perfect start when Cash skilfully struck them in front from 25 yards.

    During his goal celebration, the full-back lifted his Villa shirt and unveiled a T-shirt, with the message "stay strong bro" to his Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Ukraine with his family. A tribute he was booked for by referee John Brooks.

    Despite arriving late to the Amex due to traffic issues that delayed the kick-off by 30 minutes, Villa were sharper in the final third and after Phillipe Coutinho was denied by a flying Robert Sanchez save from a 25-yard free-kick, Ollie Watkins wrapped up the points. The striker was scoring his first goal in seven Premier League games after taking advantage of some lacklustre defending from Joel Veltman.

    It was another limp display from Brighton, who have now lost three on the bounce without scoring and registered just one shot on target in this defeat.

    Player ratings

    Brighton: Sanchez (6), Lamptey (6), Cucurella (6), Dunk (6), Veltman (5), March (5), Bissouma (6), Moder (6), Mac Allister (6), Trossard (6), Maupay (5)

    Subs used: Welbeck (5),

    Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (8), Konsa (7), Mings (7), Digne (7), Ramsey (7), Coutinho (7), Luiz (7), McGinn (8), Watkins (8), Ings (7)

    Subs used: Sanson (7), Young (N/A), Iroegbunam (N/A)

    Man of the match: John McGinn

    What's next?

    Brighton visit Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, March 5. Aston Villa host Southampton, also at 3pm next Saturday.

