Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa: Matty Cash sends Ukraine tribute after scoring in Villa win

Aston Villa broke a run of two straight defeats with a 2-0 victory at Brighton where Matty Cash sent a tribute to a Poland team-mate stuck in Ukraine after scoring.

After back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Watford, the focus was on Steven Gerrard's team to respond and they got the perfect start when Cash skilfully struck them in front from 25 yards.

During his goal celebration, the full-back lifted his Villa shirt and unveiled a T-shirt, with the message "stay strong bro" to his Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Ukraine with his family. A tribute he was booked for by referee John Brooks.

Despite arriving late to the Amex due to traffic issues that delayed the kick-off by 30 minutes, Villa were sharper in the final third and after Phillipe Coutinho was denied by a flying Robert Sanchez save from a 25-yard free-kick, Ollie Watkins wrapped up the points. The striker was scoring his first goal in seven Premier League games after taking advantage of some lacklustre defending from Joel Veltman.

It was another limp display from Brighton, who have now lost three on the bounce without scoring and registered just one shot on target in this defeat.

More to follow...

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (6), Lamptey (6), Cucurella (6), Dunk (6), Veltman (5), March (5), Bissouma (6), Moder (6), Mac Allister (6), Trossard (6), Maupay (5)



Subs used: Welbeck (5),



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (8), Konsa (7), Mings (7), Digne (7), Ramsey (7), Coutinho (7), Luiz (7), McGinn (8), Watkins (8), Ings (7)



Subs used: Sanson (7), Young (N/A), Iroegbunam (N/A)



Man of the match: John McGinn

